Dallas Taylor Appears to Be Returning to Music Following Near Fatal Accident

If you're looking for a ray of hope story to kick off 2022, it should be mentioned that Maylene and the Sons of Disaster singer Dallas Taylor is getting back into the swing of performing, with a video director showcasing footage of the musician on set shooting a new music video. This would be a welcome return after Taylor's career nearly came to an end in 2016 when he suffered significant injuries in a four wheeler accident.

At the time of his accident, Taylor reported that he broke every bone in his face, cracked his skull, broke his arms, incurred significant eye and jaw damage, ripped his ear canal and had bleeding in his lungs and in the brain. In addition, he suffered a stroke from the trauma of the incident.

In 2018, the musician's mother offered another health date in which she revealed continued issues with the singer's adrenal gland and thyroid problems, while he was also set to undergo eye surgery.

In 2021, another update from Taylor's mother followed revealing that he had double eye surgery in order to stave off blindness resulting from his eyes' inability to generate moisture. But now five-plus years since the horrific accident, Taylor is back in front of a camera taking part in a video shoot.

Video director Scott Hansen posted on Instagram, "So much fun today filming the comeback music video for one of my brothers @dallasttaylor and one of my favorite bands @matsod out in a shack in #Tallahassee, Fla.," with the hashtags #mayleneandthesonsofdisaster #musicvideo #metal and #southernrock

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster were said to be working on new music in 2015 before Taylor suffered the ATV accident a year later. Last fall, Taylor told Lambgoat's Vanflip Podcast, "I've have some great friends since the beginning of my accident that have stuck by me and I've been working on some creative stuff with some buddies - Brad Lehmann, Steve Savis, Jasin Todd and my friend Cuddy."

Within the same podcast, Taylor also spoke of his friendship with Hansen, who also directed last year's film Bad Candy, and how they had brainstormed a script about a girl metal band from the '90s.