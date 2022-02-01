Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz to Star in Movie About Vampire Metal Band

Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz plans to play the lead role in The Virginia Bitches, an in-the-works horror movie from director Scott B. Hansen.

It follows a female death metal band of vampires in a town of cannibals led by a warlock, per a plot synopsis.

Producers are crowdfunding for the movie to be released this year, according to the film's Indiegogo page.

It's on that page that The Virginia Bitches' cast list says White-Gluz will star in the film alongside Maylene and the Sons of Disaster's Dallas Taylor (also a producer), Butcher Babies' Heidi Shepherd and more.

The Virginia Bitches is said to occur in the same universe as Bad Candy, a 2020 horror anthology co-directed by Hansen and Desiree Connell that features Slipknot's Corey Taylor. But Taylor clarified on Tuesday (Feb. 1) that he's not part of The Virginia Bitches.

See the campaign's videos below and learn more about the film at indiegogo.com.

The Virginia Bitches Crowdfunding Clip

Alissa White-Gluz Announcement Video

Heidi Shepherd Announcement Video