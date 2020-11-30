Corey Taylor Featured in Horror Anthology ‘Bad Candy’

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is starting to rack up some credits on his acting resume, having recently landed a key role in the horror anthology film Bad Candy.

In the movie, Taylor stars as Chilly Billy, the host of a Halloween radio show sharing the stories of supernatural tales from years gone by with each of the segments then portrayed throughout the film. The movie, written and directed by Scott Hansen and Desiree Connell, also stars Zach Galligan, best known as the star of the '80s film Gremlins.

In a chat with FirstGlance Film Festivals (seen below), Taylor shared a little bit more about Bad Candy. "It's a pretty cool little horror movie that has a linear story going through it, but it's really kind of made up of different short stories — almost like a Creepshow kind of format, which is pretty cool," explained Taylor. "It's basically re-enactments of the stories that I'm actually telling on the radio, for the most part. It was a small-budget film done by some people who knew my manager, and who had worked with him before. And they asked if I wanted to be a part of it, and I was, like, 'Yeah, of course. I'm totally down.'"

Taylor has shown his love of horror films in the past previously being cast in Fear Clinic opposite horror icon Robert Englund and appearing prominently in the horror documentary In Search of Darkness. He also recently shot his scenes for another horror film titled Rucker. During the chat, Taylor reveals the one thing he's still waiting for from his horror film experiences is the opportunity to be "killed" on screen.

As for Bad Candy, Taylor shared his fondness of working with Galligan. "I was a big fan of his work when I was growing up, and getting to work with him and meet him, he's just such a cool dude that it just made it easy. We were there for two full days really kind of mapping out and filming everything. And we just rolled with it, man. We just had as much fun as we could, just making fun of each other."

In other Corey Taylor news, the singer's "HWY 666" has landed a prime placement, being tapped as the theme song for the WWE's upcoming Tables, Ladders and Chairs event. The pay-per-view event will take place on Dec. 20 in Tampa, Florida.

Corey Taylor Speaks About Bad Candy

Bad Candy Trailer