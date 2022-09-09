Maylene and the Sons of Disaster Release First New Song in Over 10 years

Welcome back, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster! The moment many fans have been waiting for is upon us, as the group has released their first new music since 2011 with the track "Burn the Witches" marking their triumphant return.

The band's career took a significant detour in 2016 when frontman Dallas Taylor was hospitalized due to a major ATV accident. The musician suffered multiple broken bones, internal bleeding and head injuries. It was reported in 2018 that the singer had broken every bone in his face, cracked his skull, broke his arms, incurred significant eye and jaw damage, ripped his ear canal and had bleeding in his lungs and in the brain. In addition, he suffered a stroke from the trauma of the incident. Treatment for his various injuries has continued in recent years as well.

But in January of this year, video director Scott Hansen shared behind the scenes footage of Taylor from a video shoot that appears to be the video for the band's new song, "Burn the Witches." "So much fun today filming the comeback music video for one of my brothers @dallasttaylor and one of my favorite bands @matsod out in a shack in #Tallahassee, Fla," stated Hansen in his posting.

Then, in March of this year, it was revealed that Maylene and the Sons of Disaster would return to the concert stage. Their first announced show was their participation in this year's Furnace Fest, which is taking place the weekend of Sept. 23-25 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama.

Now, just a week out from that show, there's new music to share with "Burn the Witches," an epic new single that sounds like a backyard brew of bluesy slide guitar and banjo mixed with pure unadulterated heaviness. Check out the lyrics and the Scott Hansen-directed video for "Burn the Witches" below and if you like what you hear, the song is available to pick up at this location. Plus, you can check out the band's latest merch right here.

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, "Burn the Witches" Lyrics

You stop kicking when the air runs out

I’m hitting on death to see if she puts out

Into the open into my mind

Oh my God I found the meaning to life

You stop kicking when the air runs out

I’m hitting on death to see if she puts out

Into the open into my mind

The peace came while waiting to die

Head down

Lights out

Don’t stop

But everybody stares now

Can we stay just a little while

When I go I wanna feel the weight

The scars showing

The front lines I stayed

Does this make you feel sick inside

It’s alright those bumps rising

are from the other side

Was it better being face down

To see if the sheets come out

Will death take gold for the home crowd

Cold face

Wake the fuck up

Was it better being face down

To see if the sheets come out

Will death take gold for the home

Head Down

Lights out

Don’t stop

Pain Now

Should of stayed and prayed

Focus on the pain now

On your knees till they bleed

Focus on the pain

Left for dead

Focus on the pain now

Left for dead to be hated

Focus on the pain now

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, "Burn the Witches"