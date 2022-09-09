Maylene and the Sons of Disaster Release First New Song in Over 10 years
Welcome back, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster! The moment many fans have been waiting for is upon us, as the group has released their first new music since 2011 with the track "Burn the Witches" marking their triumphant return.
The band's career took a significant detour in 2016 when frontman Dallas Taylor was hospitalized due to a major ATV accident. The musician suffered multiple broken bones, internal bleeding and head injuries. It was reported in 2018 that the singer had broken every bone in his face, cracked his skull, broke his arms, incurred significant eye and jaw damage, ripped his ear canal and had bleeding in his lungs and in the brain. In addition, he suffered a stroke from the trauma of the incident. Treatment for his various injuries has continued in recent years as well.
But in January of this year, video director Scott Hansen shared behind the scenes footage of Taylor from a video shoot that appears to be the video for the band's new song, "Burn the Witches." "So much fun today filming the comeback music video for one of my brothers @dallasttaylor and one of my favorite bands @matsod out in a shack in #Tallahassee, Fla," stated Hansen in his posting.
Then, in March of this year, it was revealed that Maylene and the Sons of Disaster would return to the concert stage. Their first announced show was their participation in this year's Furnace Fest, which is taking place the weekend of Sept. 23-25 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama.
Now, just a week out from that show, there's new music to share with "Burn the Witches," an epic new single that sounds like a backyard brew of bluesy slide guitar and banjo mixed with pure unadulterated heaviness. Check out the lyrics and the Scott Hansen-directed video for "Burn the Witches" below and if you like what you hear, the song is available to pick up at this location. Plus, you can check out the band's latest merch right here.
Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, "Burn the Witches" Lyrics
You stop kicking when the air runs out
I’m hitting on death to see if she puts out
Into the open into my mind
Oh my God I found the meaning to life
You stop kicking when the air runs out
I’m hitting on death to see if she puts out
Into the open into my mind
The peace came while waiting to die
Head down
Lights out
Don’t stop
But everybody stares now
Can we stay just a little while
When I go I wanna feel the weight
The scars showing
The front lines I stayed
Does this make you feel sick inside
It’s alright those bumps rising
are from the other side
Was it better being face down
To see if the sheets come out
Will death take gold for the home crowd
Cold face
Wake the fuck up
Was it better being face down
To see if the sheets come out
Will death take gold for the home
Head Down
Lights out
Don’t stop
Pain Now
Should of stayed and prayed
Focus on the pain now
On your knees till they bleed
Focus on the pain
Left for dead
Focus on the pain now
Left for dead to be hated
Focus on the pain now