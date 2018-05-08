In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from May 8, 2018:

- Slayer have issued a new unboxing video for their limited edition Repentless 6.66 vinyl box set. Get a closer look at what's included in the video above. The set is due June 6 and can be pre-ordered here. By the way, it is Slayer Week here at Loudwire and you can check our rankings of every original Slayer song ever here and our roundtable debate on whether Reign in Blood is their best album here. Stay tuned for more Slayer coverage leading up to the kickoff of their final tour in San Diego on May 10.

- It's on for the Dead Daisies! The band is ready to rock out the final days of summer stateside, with a newly announced trek kicking off Aug. 15 in Cleveland, Ohio. The trek runs right up to the end of summer, concluding Sept. 16 in Los Angeles. Dizzy Reed's Hookers & Blow will serve as openers for the run. Get more details here.

- Def Leppard have a new lyric video for "Pour Some Sugar on Me." Why now? Because Def Leppard are promoting the June 1 street date of the first release in their four-volume box set series. Watch the video here.

- The rebuild has begun. Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach is beginning his recovery after undergoing surgery on his vocal cords, and he's posted a new video on Instagram detailing one of the more interesting recovery techniques blowing into a straw that's submerged into water. "This method acts like a massage to the voice," says Leach. See his more in-depth posting here.

- Strap in! Napalm Death are back with a new video for "Standardization." The clip features a mix of band performance and artistic renderings of a dystopian production line. Watch the video here and look for the song on the band's recently issued Coded Smears and More Uncommon Slurs.

- KIX have set a Sept. 21 street date for Fuse 30 Reblown, the 30th anniversary edition of their platinum-selling Blow My Fuse disc. Arriving 30 years after the original release date, the set has been remixed and remastered while bolstered with never-before-released demos. “We are proud to be celebrating the 30-year anniversary of the biggest album of our lives,” says singer Steve Whiteman. “We went from clubs to arenas, a van to a tour bus, and from the U.S. to Japan and Europe. And 30 years later, our fans are still right here with us.” Pre-orders will start in July via the band's PledgeMusic page.

- Maylene and the Sons of Disaster vocalist Dallas Taylor has posted a new video offering a health update on his recovery from a 2016 ATV accident. Taylor suffered significant injuries and reveals in his latest update that he recently underwent successful surgery on his good eye and that he's in line for an experimental neurological treatment which could help with a number of other issues. However, thyroid issues, lack of energy, memory loss and trouble regulating body temperature still plague the singer. Taylor has a GoFundMe page for those wishing to help out with his medical bills.

- Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland has posted a pair of new tracks from his solo electronic-based project. Take a listen to "Matadors and Daughters" and "Arcturus," that will feature on his upcoming Astral Hand disc, due in August. Borland also told Rolling Stone that Limp Bizkit will be on tour for festival season in Europe in June and July and that his recent project with Travis Barker probably won't yield any new music until 2019.