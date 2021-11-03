Converge Drop Spiraling Dark New Song ‘Coil’
The countdown is on until Converge drops their new album Bloodmoon: 1 on Nov. 19, but before the big day arrives we're getting at least one more new song, the spiraling, dark new song "Coil" that you can hear in the player below.
It's an epic, slow burn piece of music that starts with a mesmerizing spiraling solo guitar bit and whisper vocals that start to build with the addition of a guest Chelsea Wolfe vocal and expanding string backing and instrumentation.
"'Coil' turned out to be one of my favorite songs I’ve ever been a part of," says Converge's Jacob Bannon. "There is an infectious slow build that ends up becoming theatrical in tone. Lyrically it was a true collaboration, with all of us expanding on each other’s ideas as they came to be. I believe Chelsea’s vocal was the starting point in that for this one. Kurt [Ballou] really pushed vocal harmonies to a new level as well. Encouraging many of Steve [Brodsky]'s ideas while we were in the studio tracking together. This one really has every one of us firing on all cylinders creatively.”
So far, Converge have provided a more experimental sounding effort than their usual hardcore heaviness, with Bannon revealing that it's been by design. “We wanted to do something grander than the typical four-piece Converge music,” Bannon says of the project, which finds them not only working with Wolfe but Ben Chisholm as well. “I feel like everyone just kept the music in mind and wanted to do what’s best for the song,” adds Stephen Brodsky.
“The project stretched my vocals in new ways. It’s so different than what I normally sing over that I was able to open up and be vulnerable with my vocals,” says Wolfe, who appears on the song alongside Bannon. “Our dynamics are pushing and pulling in all different directions on this record, and I find that to be creatively rewarding,” adds Bannon.
Take a listen to the song in full and check out the lyrics below.
Converge, "Coil" Lyrics
venomously
winding and weaving
blood and ivory
obscure belief
a hidden hunger
writhing and seething
basking in the warmth
of love unseen
it’s like
a serpent coiled inside
it’s like
the sun shone on serpent’s lies
and it’s like this life
this life
it’s like a serpent
coiled inside me
sign of the sacred song
slithering sweetly
odd with intention
this coil furls on and on
slither with odd intentions
this coil furls on and on
the sacred song
venomously
winding and weaving
blood and ivory
obscure belief
a hidden hunger
writhing and seething
basking in the warmth
of love unseen
it’s like
a serpent coiled inside
it’s like
the sun shone on serpent’s lies
and it’s like
this life, this life
it’s like a serpent
coiled inside me
sign of the sacred song
slithering sweetly
odd with intention
this coil furls on and on
sign of the sacred song
this coil furls on and on
sign of the sacred song
this coil furls on and on
basking in the warmth
of love unseen
this coil furls on and on
Converge, "Coil"
Converge's Bloodmoon: 1 is due Nov. 19 on CD and digital, with a vinyl offering expected to follow on June 24, 2022. Pre-orders for the album are currently being taken here.
And you can look for Converge returning to the road in support of the album. They'll take part in Decibel's Metal & Beer Fest in Los Angeles on Dec. 10, then get ready for a 2022 outing with Meshuggah and Torche that kids off Feb. 23. See all their tour dates and get ticketing info here.