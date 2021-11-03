Converge Drop Spiraling Dark New Song ‘Coil’

The countdown is on until Converge drops their new album Bloodmoon: 1 on Nov. 19, but before the big day arrives we're getting at least one more new song, the spiraling, dark new song "Coil" that you can hear in the player below.

It's an epic, slow burn piece of music that starts with a mesmerizing spiraling solo guitar bit and whisper vocals that start to build with the addition of a guest Chelsea Wolfe vocal and expanding string backing and instrumentation.

"'Coil' turned out to be one of my favorite songs I’ve ever been a part of," says Converge's Jacob Bannon. "There is an infectious slow build that ends up becoming theatrical in tone. Lyrically it was a true collaboration, with all of us expanding on each other’s ideas as they came to be. I believe Chelsea’s vocal was the starting point in that for this one. Kurt [Ballou] really pushed vocal harmonies to a new level as well. Encouraging many of Steve [Brodsky]'s ideas while we were in the studio tracking together. This one really has every one of us firing on all cylinders creatively.”

So far, Converge have provided a more experimental sounding effort than their usual hardcore heaviness, with Bannon revealing that it's been by design. “We wanted to do something grander than the typical four-piece Converge music,” Bannon says of the project, which finds them not only working with Wolfe but Ben Chisholm as well. “I feel like everyone just kept the music in mind and wanted to do what’s best for the song,” adds Stephen Brodsky.

“The project stretched my vocals in new ways. It’s so different than what I normally sing over that I was able to open up and be vulnerable with my vocals,” says Wolfe, who appears on the song alongside Bannon. “Our dynamics are pushing and pulling in all different directions on this record, and I find that to be creatively rewarding,” adds Bannon.

Take a listen to the song in full and check out the lyrics below.

Converge, "Coil" Lyrics

venomously

winding and weaving

blood and ivory

obscure belief a hidden hunger

writhing and seething

basking in the warmth

of love unseen it’s like

a serpent coiled inside

it’s like

the sun shone on serpent’s lies

and it’s like this life

this life it’s like a serpent

coiled inside me

sign of the sacred song

slithering sweetly

odd with intention

this coil furls on and on slither with odd intentions

this coil furls on and on

the sacred song venomously

winding and weaving

blood and ivory

obscure belief a hidden hunger

writhing and seething

basking in the warmth

of love unseen it’s like

a serpent coiled inside

it’s like

the sun shone on serpent’s lies and it’s like

this life, this life it’s like a serpent

coiled inside me

sign of the sacred song

slithering sweetly

odd with intention

this coil furls on and on sign of the sacred song

this coil furls on and on sign of the sacred song

this coil furls on and on

basking in the warmth

of love unseen

this coil furls on and on

Converge, "Coil"

Converge's Bloodmoon: 1 is due Nov. 19 on CD and digital, with a vinyl offering expected to follow on June 24, 2022. Pre-orders for the album are currently being taken here.

And you can look for Converge returning to the road in support of the album. They'll take part in Decibel's Metal & Beer Fest in Los Angeles on Dec. 10, then get ready for a 2022 outing with Meshuggah and Torche that kids off Feb. 23. See all their tour dates and get ticketing info here.