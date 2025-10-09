On Wednesday (Oct. 8), Sikarus joined Loudwire Nights to discuss new music, his recent tour with Hardy and what led him to wanting to be a rock star. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"I just knew I wanted to do something monumental," Sikarus shared with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong.

"I just felt like I had something to say, even when I didn't necessarily know what it was that I wanted to say. I felt like there was something I wanted to say, very big and very loudly."

For Sikarus, that led him toward music.

"[It] always seemed like the most natural outlet for that, I guess."

Sikarus grew up in rural Indiana — like his recent Hardy touring partner, Stephen Wilson Jr. — and said it wasn't hard to find like-minded individuals who were drawn to rock and roll like he was.

"My brothers and I were obviously always tapped into the same musical thing," he said.

"I was really lucky, the school that I went to, I had buddies that all had older siblings that were the same age, so they were listening to the same stuff that my brothers were listening to."

One of the bands that was always a major part of his musical journey was Third Eye Blind.

"[For] me and all my best homies, that will always be our favorite band as a group of friends," he admitted.

"I can tell the parts of my musical DNA that come from that rock and roll background — and then all the country that I grew up around tends to bleed through here and there."

What Else Did Sikarus Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it was like touring with Hardy: "My guitarist and I were just walking around the venue about an hour ago, just talking about how much we've learned on this tour so far...I feel like I'm learning a lot about how to engage the crowd, how to kind of up my performance game. These guys come out here night after night and put on the same incredible show, with the same level of energy and excitement — it's inspiring, to say the least."

When he got re-connected with Hardy: "We've known each other for years and then, obviously, people's lives kind of go in different directions. Of all places, I was serving at a [restaurant] that I was working at in north Nashville, I randomly ended up serving at Hardy's table. We've been homies for a long time, but we just hadn't seen each other in forever. He was asking me about what I had going on musically and I was like, 'Hey man, I've got this project I've been working on. It's rock and roll. Check it out, see if you like it.'" He was, thankfully, stoked on it, dude."

What Ozzy Osbourne means to him: "There are quite a few artists that I feel like in my coming of age, I missed out on somehow. Like Tom Petty was one of those guys...Ozzy was another one, [but I've gotten] a full baptism into Black Sabbath, Ozzy Osbourne, all of it. Massive respect. R.I.P."

