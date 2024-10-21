VOTE: Better Country Rock Crossover – Hardy vs. Jelly Roll?

There's no doubt that country has started to make inroads in the rock world, so this week on Loudwire Nights' Chuck's Fight Club we want to know who is the better country rock crossover - Hardy or Jelly Roll?

Hardy first broke on the scene in 2020 with his A Rock album, but it wasn't until his sophomore set The Mockingbird & the Crow that he began to make that jump into the rock world. "Jack" became his first charting Mainstream Rock single peaking at No. 3. Songs such as "Sold Out," "Rock Star" and "Psycho" have followed a similar path into the Mainstream Rock Top 10. He's also collaborated with rockers Zakk Wylde, Beartooth, Chad Smith, Fred Durst and A Day to Remember's Jeremy McKinnon as well.

Jelly Roll got a bit of a head start with his first song dropping back in 2015. But like Hardy it was a while before the rock crossover came. "Dead Man Walking" was his first Mainstream Rock crossover hit, topping the chart in 2021. "Need a Favor," "Liar" and "Halfway to Hell" have also enjoyed rock radio airplay. Plus his rock collaborators have included Hollywood Undead, Falling in Reverse and Machine Gun Kelly.

