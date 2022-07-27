Here’s Every Rock + Metal Song That’s Been in ‘Stranger Things’

We've written about Stranger Things countless times now, especially because Season 4 was loaded with rock and metal references thanks to the character Eddie Munson. The soundtrack was killer, but if you've seen the earlier seasons, then you know they were loaded with great songs as well.

Season 4 of the Netflix show, in particular, has made many of its featured songs return to the charts after decades, likely due in part to the rise in social media platforms such as TikTok. Kate Bush's 1985 hit "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" has become one of the most viral songs of the year thanks to the video platform.

Another song that has taken off lately is Metallica's "Master of Puppets," which was played during a very intense scene in the season finale. It entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the very first time earlier this month, and amassed a huge increase in Spotify streams during the week after the final two episodes aired.

However, as previously stated, all four seasons had great soundtracks, as they all took place during the 1980s. The '80s were the prime time for synth, new wave, disco, pop, punk and varying types of heavy metal, and the show's soundtrack encapsulated the decade perfectly. Though Scorpions, Metallica, Ratt, KISS and Motley Crue are the artists most relative to what we do at Loudwire, there were a lot of other great softer rock tunes included as well.

So, we compiled a gallery of every rock and metal song that's been featured in Stranger Things so you can scope it out for yourself. If you haven't watched the show yet, be sure to look out for these tracks when you do.

Follow Loudwire's 'Stranger Things': Rock & Metal Songs From Every Episode playlist here.

Here's Every Rock + Metal Song That's Appeared in 'Stranger Things' Season 4 of Stranger Things wasn't the only one with a good soundtrack.