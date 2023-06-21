Top 10 Metallica Needle Drops in Pop Culture

Metallica have always had a symbiotic relationship with pop culture.

For instance, classics such as “One,” “The Call of Ktulu,” “Ride the Lightning” and “For Whom the Bell Tolls” respectively drew from the works of Dalton Trumbo, H.P. Lovecraft, Stephen King and Ernest Hemingway. Likewise, Metallica have been name-dropped in numerous pieces of entertainment, including Disturbing Behavior, Barry, The Big Lebowski and Josie and the Pussycats.

That said, the greatest moments come when a Metallica song suddenly – and often subtly – appears within a TV show, movie, commercial or video game.

Case in point: The 10 examples on this list, all of which became exponentially cooler the second they incorporated the legendary quartet. Be they totally fitting or totally unexpected, each one is an awesome needle drop that we – and hopefully you – can’t wait to revisit.