Metallica Propel ‘Stranger Things’ to No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart

Stranger Things is leading Billboard's Top TV Charts, and it's all thanks to Metallica's "Master of Puppets" according to Billboard. The song has become increasingly popular ever since it was featured on the Season 4 finale which showed Eddie Munson playing it in an attempt to defeat Vecna in The Upside Down.

Luminate reports that "Master of Puppets" had 41.9 million on-demand official U.S. streams and 20,600 downloads in July 2022. The Metallica song has been No. 1 on the Hot Hard Rock Songs Chart for the last six weeks straight and is also No. 78 on the Global 200 Chart.

Billboard reports that it's not the only song from the show on the Top TV Songs Chart, as Stranger Things dominates the entire top four. "Master of Puppets" is No. 1, "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," the Bryce Miller and Alloy Tracks remix sits at No. 2, "Fire and Rain" by James Taylor is No. 3 and "When It's Cold I'd like to Die" at No. 4.

"Separate Ways (World Aparts) and "Fire and Rain" were featured in Episode 8 of Season 4 while "Master of Puppets" and "When It's Cold I'd Like to Die" were featured in the Season 4 finale.

"Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" By Kate Bush was also on the May and June Top TV Songs Chart and is currently No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200.