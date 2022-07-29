Metallica Give ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson a Shoutout During ‘Master of Puppets’ at Lollapalooza

Metallica headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago last night (July 28) and gave Stranger Things character Eddie Munson a shoutout while playing "Master of Puppets." In the Netflix show, Munson plays the song in the Upside Down in an attempt to defeat the villain Vecna.

Metallica played songs such as "Enter Sandman" and "Nothing Else Masters" and covered AC/DC's "It's A Long Way To the Top (If You Wanna Rock N' Roll)" during their Lollapalooza set. The band then returned for an encore after playing the AC/DC song and paid homage to Stranger Things while playing "Master of Puppets."

While Metallica played "Master of Puppets" at the end of their set, they gave the Netflix show and actor a shoutout by displaying the scene where Eddie Munson plays the same song on screen.

The song has received a surge on the charts and a 5,000 percent Google search surge ever since the season finale with Munson playing the same song aired. "Master of Puppets" landed a spot on Spotify's Top 50 Global chart, was number one on Apple's iTunes Rock chart after the episode came out and entered Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the first time ever because of the show.

Metallica on Instagram have stated that they're blown away by the season finale. "The way the Duffer brothers have incorporate music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," stated the band. "We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away...it's so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn's hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?"

They continued to show how honored they are to be a part of the show, commenting, "It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

Actor Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson, said during an interview with Jimmy Fallon that playing "Master of Puppets" during the Season 4 finale of Stranger Things "was kind of like a rock concert. And I got to feel like a rock star for one night. And that was pretty great."

Watch Metallica Shoutout Stranger Things + Eddie Munson During Lollapalooza