Australia's Twelve Foot Ninja went big in 2021, not content just releasing Vengeance, their first new album since 2016, but having also dished out an accompanying comic book and a nearly 1,000 page novel, The Wyvern and the Wolf, which dives head-first into the origin story of the fictitious being the band is named after. So, we invited singer Kin Etik to pick his favorite rock and metal songs inspired by books, short stories and other pieces of literature.

Distilling an entire story or even part of it, as told in its original form through literature, is a complex challenge and one that comes with a certain aura of expectations — if it's a legendary book, you better make damn sure your song is worthy of being mentioned in the same breath!

That's not a problem regarding any of Kin Etik's selections, as he embraced a wide range of adaptations lifted from the pages of works by H.P. Lovecraft, George Orwell and even psychedelic adventurer Timothy Leary, among others.

See what songs have grabbed his attention the most below.

Twelve Foot Ninja's new album 'Vengeance', the companion comic book of the same name and 'The Wyvern and the Wolf' novel are all out now and can be purchased here. Follow the band on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Spotify.

An official summary of the novel reads, "Set in a grim and savage world, The Wyvern and The Wolf tells the tale of an orphaned samurai boy named Kiyoshi who is adopted by the ruthless leader of a clan of ninja."