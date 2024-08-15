Former Guns N' Roses manager Vicky Hamilton confirmed in an exclusive interview with Loudwire that a TV series about the 1980s Sunset Strip rock music scene in Los Angeles is coming.

Hamilton worked with a plethora of notable rock bands in the '80s, including Motley Crue, Stryper, Poison and Faster Pussycat. She managed and booked shows for Guns N' Roses during their pre-Appetite for Destruction fledgling years, and helped them land the deal at Geffen Records that sealed their career.

In 2016, Hamilton released her autobiography Appetite for Dysfunction: A Cautionary Tale, which detailed her life and career with some of the biggest names in the rock business.

Loudwire recently spoke with Hamilton about another one of her works — Axl's Glow — a painting she did of Axl Rose in 1993 while she was in the midst of processing the end of her career and relationship with the band. She hadn't spoke to the singer for years at that point.

"It was a very sad time. I was trying to figure out what had actually happened and why it went down like that," she told us.

Now, Hamilton has finally figured out the why.

"I think once I started writing the book, I kind of got a sense of why that happened, so that I would write this book. And this is the first time I'm really saying this out loud — I've done a deal with a production company, and it's going to get made into a TV series," she said.

Hamilton wasn't able to share many details regarding the series as it's still very early in the process, but she teased that "an insanely creative writer that has written many hit TV shows" is set to work on the show.

It won't be a show specifically about Guns N' Roses, but about all the bands Hamilton worked with in Los Angeles back in the day. There are a few actors she would love to star in it, including Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and Elle Fanning. However, they're not quite at the casting stage just yet.

"I kind of see it like a Daisy Jones & the Six, but like an '80s version of that. I don't know if legally they'll be able to work out to use the real band names, but who knows?" she added.

In the meantime, if you'd like the become the new owner of Hamilton's painting Axl's Glow, you can place a bid through Appetite for Distortion at TheAFDShow@gmail.com. Bidding ends Aug. 26.

See photos of the piece below, and read our full conversation with Hamilton here.