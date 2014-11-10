21 Fabulous Rock Stars in Drag [Watch]

The genres of rock and metal are filled with men who exude their collective masculinity through loud music, ripped jeans and leather pants. Now, take that mentality, put it in a dress, and you've got an hilarious yin and yang.

We've painfully browsed through the archives of the Internet to find some of our favorite musicians in drag. Makeup, lingerie, formal dresses -- we've got it all! While some artists like Dee Snider and Marilyn Manson dress in drag as part of their regular stage show, members of Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Slipknot and more have donned women's clothes on one occasion or another.