KISS played their last-ever show — in their human form — on Saturday (Dec. 2), ushering in a wave of tributes from their peers in the rock and metal community. At the end of the show, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers introduced fans to the "new era" of the band as digital avatars, spurring reactions from fans.

After more than 2,000 performances spanning 50 years, KISS said farewell at Madison Square Garden in New York City, their second consecutive night at the esteemed venue.

KISS' influence is immeasurable, from their business savvy and iconic branding to their influence and inspiration on musicians. So many rockers who are now legends in their own right, became enamored with the band as a kid, pulled in by their unique and flashy image and bevy of simple rock 'n' roll hooks.

The likes of Tom Morello, Mike Portnoy, Rush and even former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick all paid tribute to the legendary act amid their final time onstage together, thanking them for the lifetime of memories and experiences.

Motley Crue's John 5 even took what could be the last-ever photo of Gene Simmons in his signature Demon makeup.

As for the fans, taking in KISS' last performance was quite a heavy moment and they were immediately faced with significant news about the band's future, having to emotionally grapple with that as well.

KISS have long-teased that the band would supersede its members, but it was all speculation as to what exactly that would look like. All questions were answered when the band revealed an early look at the digital form that will ensure the KISS legacy lives on.

Fans React to KISS' Future as Avatars

Eddie Trunk (SiriusXM)

Mark Strigl (SiriusXM)

Appetite for Distortion (podcast)

More Reactions to KISS Avatars

Rockers Say Thank You + Farewell to KISS

Bruce Kulick (ex-KISS)

Rush

John 5 (Motley Crue)

Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine)

Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater)

Alex Skolnick (Testament)

Charlie Benante (Anthrax)

Phil Demmel (Vio-Lence, ex-Machine Head)

Ray Luzier (Korn)

Zach Myers (Shinedown)

Tobias Sammet (Edguy)

Jason Hook (Flat Black, ex-Five Finger Death Punch

Todd Kerns (Slash ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators)