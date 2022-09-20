Fret Zealot is the Ultimate Hack for Learning to Play Guitar

Learning how to play guitar can be daunting. But with Fret Zealot, it doesn't have to be. Fret Zealot is the guitar instruction tool that blows traditional guitar lessons out of the water. And it'll have you shredding guitar in no time.

Based on a state-of-the-art LED addition for your guitar, Fret Zealot comes with everything you need to learn the guitar in a way we once only dreamed. With Fret Zealot, it's like electronics and guitar instruction have finally caught up to each other for the first time.

You know the story. A music fan — maybe even you! — wants to learn guitar so they can express themself how their favorite musicians do. Perhaps they even aspire to be an artist in their own right. Well, it all starts with the guitar. But frustration and confusion — with the complexities of guitar lessons, instructional videos, music books and guitar tablature — lead many would-be rock stars to give up before they begin.

What is Fret Zealot?

To best explain how Fret Zealot works, let's actually take a look at guitar tablature — the song-learning ciphers on which many budding rockers rely. Guitar tabs are musical notations that show you where to put your fingers on the fretboard, and it doesn't require you to know how to read music.

Fret Zealot Guitar Lesson Demo (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

With Fret Zealot, to put it in the simplest terms, it's like the tabs come to life on your guitar's fretboard in real-time. And all in a dazzling, color-coded system that makes standard numbers-on-paper tablature look antiquated.

Now, songs can be learned intuitively, not just one note or chord at a time. Fret Zealot helps the learner play through entire songs on the first try!

How Does Fret Zealot Work?

The Fret Zealot LED strip fits just above the frets on a guitar. And it shows the guitarist exactly where to put their fingers to play. After playing a note, the Fret Zealot app detects the sound and lights up where the fingers go next. Pretty cool, right?

Made to universally fit all guitars with standard scale lengths of 24.75" and 25.5", the system is as simple in installation as it is genius in scope. And both versions are compatible with right and left-handed instruments using the same installation process.

The slim design of the LED strip is less than half the height of the guitar's frets, so the Fret Zealot doesn't interfere with your strings or your playing style. Included is the Fret Zealot LED strip, control module, metal capo for mounting, audio cable, USD charging cable, cell phone stand, picks, and a sticker.

What Does Fret Zealot Teach You?

Fret Zealot gives you the ability to learn full songs, take detailed guitar lessons and learn techniques in an instinctively fun way. There are 3,000 lesson courses, 80,000 song tabs, every chord and scale, 60 alternate tunings, and much more.

Want to play like Eddie Van Halen? Want to play like David Gilmour? These are how specialized the Fret Zealot lessons can get. Ready to throw your tab books and other guitar instructions away?

Now, you can concentrate on your technique and develop your style from the start — no more annoyance with the slow pace of traditional guitar instruction. Fret Zealot has opened up a whole new world of guitar learning.

Fret Zealot Song Video Lessons

What Songs Can You Learn?

The sky's the limit with Fret Zealot. Myriad rock and metal songs are at your fingertips — ready to learn in a way that will have you marveling at your ability soon after. The dreaded hump of the learning curve has never been smoother!

What songs are available? AC/DC's "Back in Black," Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child o' Mine," Prince's "Purple Rain," and the Eagles' "Hotel California" are just a few. So is Ozzy Osbourne's "Crazy Train," Green Day's "21 Guns," Europe's "Final Countdown," and Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama." The list goes on and on.

How Much Does Fret Zealot Cost?

Fret Zealot for Guitar is now $199.99 at fretzealot.com. That includes the LED strip and all the goodies mentioned above to get you rocking. Fret Zealot also comes in a ukulele version for $139.99.

If you tried learning guitar in the past but it never clicked, or you didn't have time for traditional lessons, Fret Zealot can help. You can learn on your own time, at your own pace. It's also a little easier on the wallet and your schedule than most in-person guitar teachers. So quit making excuses and start learning to play guitar like you never have! The rock is at your fingertips…

Fret Zealot Installation Guide