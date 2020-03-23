With coronavirus leaving countless workers without a paycheck for the foreseeable future, Gibson Guitars is stepping up to provide relief pay to their factory workers. Gibson announced they’ll be paying hourly factory workers $1,000 each to help get them through this uncertain time.

As of March 22, the iconic guitar manufacturer has been forced to halt production at its Nashville factory. Nashville Mayor John Cooper ordered Sunday that all non-essential businesses must remain closed for a 14-day “Safe at Home Order” to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Despite no government request, Gibson have also closed their factory in Bozeman, Montana.

Along with paying $1,000 to each hourly factory employee, Gibson has set up various communication platforms to keep its team informed, including the Gibson DIAL (Direct Information Advisory Line) for all employees.

“At the early stages of this unfortunate and ever-evolving situation, we took a proactive approach to monitoring and prioritizing the health and safety of our entire team around the world,” states James ‘JC’ Curleigh, CEO of Gibson. “I am proud of the way our teams have responded and we now shift our focus to supporting each other to get through this together.”

Gibson says they “will continue to monitor and assess the situation and will keep the extended partnership base of employees, dealers, suppliers, and others informed accordingly.”