The "Nashville Sound" must have rubbed off on Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, who's lived in Music City for almost a decade now. This week, the bandleader known for heavy metal guitar playing unveiled his signature acoustic, the Gibson Dave Mustaine Songwriter.

An acoustic guitar built to Mustaine's specifications, the axe is unlike most standard acoustics with its metal-minded 24-fret neck — the first ever installed on a Gibson acoustic — and a body cutaway to easier access upper frets. Not to mention Megadeth's Vic Rattlehead mascot represented on its pickguard.

Take a closer look at the new guitar down below.

The Dave Mustaine Songwriter in ebony finish also features mother of pearl teeth inlays, Grover Rotomatic tuners, a TUSQ nut, saddle and bridge pins, and an LR Baggs VTC under-saddle pickup with volume and tone controls. A Gibson hardshell case is included.

But this isn't the first Gibson Mustaine model. In December 2021, Gibson released the inaugural for-sale versions of Mustaine's signature instruments with the Tennessee-based guitar manufacturer. However, the limited run of the debut axe — the Mustaine Gibson Flying V EXP electric guitar — is already sold out, according to Gibson's website.

Mustaine revealed he had switched his guitar endorsement to Gibson last year. He then previewed the Flying V EXP and three other Gibson Mustaine guitars —a green Rust in Peace edition Flying V, the Mustaine Flying V Vanguard and the acoustic.

The new Mustaine acoustic is available to purchase for $4,499.00. A version signed by the rocker is also available. Mustaine previously endorsed guitar makers Dean, ESP and Jackson.

From Gibson:

Gibson Dave Mustaine Songwriter Acoustic Guitar

