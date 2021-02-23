Dave Mustaine Confirms Partnership With Gibson Guitars

Megadeth frontman and guitar great Dave Mustaine will be rocking Gibson guitars when you see him returning to the stage. There had recently been speculation that Mustaine was moving on from Dean Guitars and his partnership with Gibson was revealed in a new video seen below.

"Nobody really knows how much I grew up secretly coveting Gibson products. I think anybody with a right mind would be able to tell cause I play V's and Explorer shaped guitars," said Mustaine in the clip, revealing his long held desire to work with Gibson. "I was playing in Panic, the band I was in before Metallica, and I wanted so badly to have a legitimate Gibson guitar but it was out of my price range."

Within the video, it's revealed that Mustaine's own input played into the design of what's to come with the acoustic featuring a rare 24 frets and wider bracing that came about as a challenge to Gibson. The new Dave Mustaine Collection will span acoustic and electric guitars across Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer.

“One of first albums I ever bought was Kiss Alive. On the back of that LP was the Gibson logo, followed by ‘Kiss uses Gibson Guitars because they want the best.' Period,” said Mustaine in a statement. “Years later, I’m still that same fan, but now I’ve been playing, touring, writing and performing around the world myself, and I can say that I could not agree more with that statement."

He continued, "As I was looking for a change in my guitars, I met with Cesar [Guekian] and got his perspective on the vision and direction Gibson is taking. I saw passion, respect for the instruments, a focus on quality and a company that is led by guitar players. I feel I am finally at home with Gibson and I am proud of what we’re building together. I can’t wait for the world to get their hands on the new Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer Dave Mustaine Collection guitars. This is a dream come true for me, don’t #@!# wake me up.”

Mustaine will also join the Gibson Artist Alliance, a forum which includes legendary musicians, innovative movers and shakers and new talent sharing in thought leadership, research & development, mentorship of the next generation of players, as well as philanthropic endeavors.

“It’s an honor to welcome icon, pioneer and visionary musician Dave Mustaine to the Gibson family as our brand ambassador”, said Cesar Gueikian of Gibson Brands. “Dave is one of the most influential metal icons and riff lords of all time, having paved the way for multiple generations of players to carry the flag for hard rock and heavy metal, from riff writers to shredders and everyone in between. Working with Dave is especially gratifying because he is a guitar nerd like me, who gets involved in every aspect of the development of the concepts and ideas we have been designing with him at the Gibson Lab."

