Goodbye June Drop Foot-Stomping Title Track ‘See Where the Night Goes’ From 2022 Album

Goodbye June have seen where plenty of nights go, and part of that experience is playing out in the video for the title track to their upcoming album See Where the Night Goes. The band just released the foot-stomping, high energy rocker as the latest single from the album of the same name, complete with a video featuring behind-the-scenes footage from their touring over the past year.

"See Where the Night Goes" follows on the heels of the previous songs "Step Aside" and "Three Chords," which have established a solid base for what sounds like will be a standout album that's now set to arrive Feb. 18 via Earache Records.

“’See Where the Night Goes’ was one of the first songs we wrote for the record. It’s energy and thump set the tone for the rest of the songs. The story, the riffs, the melodies are all meant to take you with us on a crazy night in New Orleans,” explains guitarist Tyler Baker. Get a closer look at the video below.

Goodbye June, "See Where the Night Goes"

See Where The Night Goes is Goodbye June's third full-length album. It was conceived during the recent pandemic lockdown, but also takes influence from the destruction leveled on the city of Nashville during a 2020 tornado.

Look for the set arriving on Feb. 18. You can check out the artwork and track listing below. Various CD and vinyl pre-order options along with band merch can be found at this location.

Goodbye June, See Where the Night Goes Artwork + Track Listing

Earache Records

1. Step Aside

2. See Where the Night Goes

3. Breathe and Attack

4. Take a Ride

5. What I Need

6. Stand and Deliver

7. Baby, I’m Back

8. Everlasting Love

9. Nothing

10. Three Chords

11. Black