Grey Daze’s New Album to Feature Never-Before-Heard Chester Bennington Vocals

A new album from Grey Daze is in the works and it will feature vocals from the late Chester Bennington. Chester’s inclusion was confirmed by Grey Daze's Sean Dowdell, along with Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro, who guests on the upcoming album.

Riding off the success of their first album in 23 years, Amends, Grey Daze will continue to expand upon Chester Bennington’s legacy. On April 2, the band posted a photo from the studio confirming work on a new album:

In the following days, Grey Daze posted photos of themselves with Dave Navarro and Filter’s Richard Patrick, teasing collaborations with both musicians on the forthcoming Grey Daze album:

Navarro posted his own photo in the studio with Grey Daze to Instagram, sharing that never-before-heard Chester Bennington vocals will be included on the album:

Had a really amazing day contributing to the new @greydazeofficial album featuring my old pal #chesterbennington on vocals that have yet to be heard publicly. Thanks to everyone who helped make this happen, it was just like spending a few hours with family and we got to share some stories and smiles about our experiences with Chester. Haunting for sure... but a celebration all the same! Plus, I got to hang out with my pal @brianvirtuemusic who engineered @janesaddiction ‘s Strays.

“All of the vocals are Chester except where I sing back ups, and Richard Patrick sings with him on 1 song," Dowdell tells Loudwire. "But all lead vocals are Chester.”

Amends broke into the Top 10 of the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart and peaked at No. 75 on the Billboard 200. The album did even better in the U.K., hitting No. 1 on the U.K. Rock & Metal Albums Chart while peaking at No. 62 on the main Albums chart.

Stay tuned for further updates on Grey Daze’s highly anticipated new album.