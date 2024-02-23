Read the Lyrics to Linkin Park’s New Song ‘Friendly Fire’
Linkin Park have unveiled the previously unreleased "Friendly Fire" and announced an upcoming singles collection, Papercuts. Now, you can read the lyrics to "Friendly Fire."
The song features the vocals of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died in 2017. "Friendly Fire" was recorded as part of the sessions for that year's One More Light.
Four years ago, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda called "Friendly Fire" a "One More Light song that we mixed. We mixed more than the finished album, and we mixed a couple other songs just to see if one of them would make the cut, or if we would use it for a B-side."
With the song's arrival, Linkin Park also announced the forthcoming singles compilation, the career-spanning Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000–2023), to be released on April 12.
In addition to "Friendly Fire," the compilation contains another rare Linkin Park track in "QWERTY," previously issued only on the 2006 fan club-only EP LP Underground 6.
Otherwise, the 20-track Papercuts collects Linkin Park singles from across the band's career, including hits like One Step Closer," "In the End" and "What I've Done."
Linkin Park, "Friendly Fire" Lyrics (via Genius.com)
Tell me the words I've forgotten
What we were fightin' for
Starin' right into the darkness
Through an empty open door
Can't put back what's been broken
Can't change the moment
We went too far
We're pulling apart for no reason
We're pulling a trigger in a useless war
And if we come back and go into the black (Black)
What are we fighting for?
What are we fighting for?
I was supposed to protect you
No matter what's to come
Somehow forgot when they told me
'We hurt thе ones we love'
Can't put back what's been brokеn
Can't change the moment
We went too far
We're pulling apart for no reason
We're pulling a trigger in a useless war
And if we come back and go into the black
What are we fighting for?
What are we fighting—?
It's just friendly fire, fire
Fire, fire
We're strangers in between the darkness
Laughing underneath
I'll find you out in the horizon
We'll never be enemies
Can't put back what's been broken
Can't change the moment
We went too far
We're pulling apart for no reason
We're pulling a trigger in a useless war
And if we come back and go into the black
What are we fighting for?
What are we fighting—?
It's just friendly fire, fire
Fire, fire
Fire, fire
Fire, fire
Linkin Park, "Friendly Fire" (Music Video)
