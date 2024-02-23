Read the Lyrics to Linkin Park’s New Song ‘Friendly Fire’

Linkin Park have unveiled the previously unreleased "Friendly Fire" and announced an upcoming singles collection, Papercuts. Now, you can read the lyrics to "Friendly Fire."

The song features the vocals of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died in 2017. "Friendly Fire" was recorded as part of the sessions for that year's One More Light.

Four years ago, Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda called "Friendly Fire" a "One More Light song that we mixed. We mixed more than the finished album, and we mixed a couple other songs just to see if one of them would make the cut, or if we would use it for a B-side."

See the lyrics near the bottom of this post.

With the song's arrival, Linkin Park also announced the forthcoming singles compilation, the career-spanning Papercuts (Singles Collection 2000–2023), to be released on April 12.

In addition to "Friendly Fire," the compilation contains another rare Linkin Park track in "QWERTY," previously issued only on the 2006 fan club-only EP LP Underground 6.

Otherwise, the 20-track Papercuts collects Linkin Park singles from across the band's career, including hits like One Step Closer," "In the End" and "What I've Done."

Linkin Park, "Friendly Fire" Lyrics (via Genius.com)

Tell me the words I've forgotten

What we were fightin' for

Starin' right into the darkness

Through an empty open door Can't put back what's been broken

Can't change the moment

We went too far We're pulling apart for no reason

We're pulling a trigger in a useless war

And if we come back and go into the black (Black)

What are we fighting for?

What are we fighting for? I was supposed to protect you

No matter what's to come

Somehow forgot when they told me

'We hurt thе ones we love' Can't put back what's been brokеn

Can't change the moment

We went too far We're pulling apart for no reason

We're pulling a trigger in a useless war

And if we come back and go into the black

What are we fighting for?

What are we fighting—? It's just friendly fire, fire

Fire, fire

We're strangers in between the darkness

Laughing underneath

I'll find you out in the horizon

We'll never be enemies Can't put back what's been broken

Can't change the moment

We went too far We're pulling apart for no reason

We're pulling a trigger in a useless war

And if we come back and go into the black

What are we fighting for?

What are we fighting—? It's just friendly fire, fire

Fire, fire

Fire, fire

Fire, fire

Linkin Park, "Friendly Fire" (Music Video)