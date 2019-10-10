Guns N’ Roses Ban Fan From Their Shows After Alleged Song Leaks

If there's one band everyone should know not to mess with, it's Guns N' Roses. A fan named Rick Dunsford has been banned by the group from attending their shows after he allegedly leaked some songs online.

Dunsford is what we like to call a stan. He's seen Guns N' Roses 32 times, has their autographs tattooed on his body and named his son Axl. He really, really loves this band. But any GN'R fan should know about their reputation, they weren't called "the world's most dangerous band" for nothing.

Axl Rose's 1991 stage dive in St. Louis, where you can see him physically hitting someone in the crowd, is literally all over YouTube. He punched David Bowie in the face in the late '80s. He publicly challenged Vince Neil to a fight on MTV. He even got into it with Tommy Hilfiger in 2006. The frontman may have kept a very low-key profile over the last 20 years, but he's still Axl Rose. Anyone should know not to push his buttons.

The superfan was waiting in line to see his favorite band in Wichita, Kan. the other night [Oct. 7] when he was approached by security and told to leave the property. Sources report he posted of the incident on his Facebook, which is private, along with a video of the event.

"I've got a lot of friends that go to various shows. When they were playing in Charlotte for the tour kickoff [Sept. 25], I got word that they were looking for me. They were asking everybody in the crowd, 'Where's Rick?' And they had pictures of me too," Dunsford explained in a new interview with Dwyer & Michaels, which can be heard here.

"I reached out to them the day after that show and told them I'm coming to some shows — I've got tickets to multiple shows — and I wanna make sure that I'm not gonna be thrown out, because it's a pretty far travel for me to go to this," he continued. "They didn't tell me not to come or anything, so I just went out there [to Wichita]."

Dunsford said while he was waiting in line for the Wichita show, he received an email from GN'R's legal representative telling him he's not welcome at the band's performances. The reason? They blame him for a massive leak of unreleased GN'R material.

"About two and a half months ago, I drove to Virginia, and there was a storage locker that belonged to Tom Zutaut [former GN'R A&R Rep]," Dunsford recalled. "He didn't pay his bills or something and it was auctioned off. The individual that bought the locker, there was about 20 CDs in this locker of unreleased Guns N' Roses music from around '99 to 2000 or 2001." He and a few other fans scraped up $15,000 to purchase the music from the guy who now owned the locker.

The band's camp reached out to Dunsford asking for the material back, an agreement was made and they gave him his money back, however they later voided the agreement. "I know the seller that I bought them from was continuing to sell to other individuals, and there was a massive leak. So pretty much, I've been blamed for this," he said.

"[The ban] is pretty much for the rest of my life, is what the head of security in that video was telling me," he concluded. "They made it clear that if I am spotted at all, I will be arrested on the spot...I was supposed to go see them this Sunday."