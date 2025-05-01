Guns N’ Roses Did Something for First Time Since Slash + Duff McKagan Rejoined at 2025 Tour Opener

Guns N' Roses did something for the first time since Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined at their 2025 tour opener.

The concert took place in Incheon, South Korea on May 1 at Songdo Moonlight Festival Park, and it was their first performance since November of 2023. The tour is named "Because What You Want and What You Get Are Two Completely Different Things," and they seem to be living up to the title by switching the setlist around a bit.

If you've seen Guns N' Roses live at all since the return of Slash and McKagan in 2016, then you know their concert opened with "It's So Easy." But this time, they kicked off the show with another Appetite for Destruction hit, "Welcome to the Jungle," for the first time since February of 2012 [via Setlist.fm].

Guns opened most of their 2000s shows with "Jungle," and then opened with the Chinese Democracy title track during most concerts from 2009 through 2014. Thus, this is the first time the band has started a show with "Welcome to the Jungle" with Slash and McKagan since the early 1990s when they were touring in support of the Use Your Illusion albums.

READ MORE: Guns N' Roses Kick off 2025 Tour, Play First Show With New Drummer - Full Setlist + Video

"It's So Easy" was actually moved quite a bit further into their set, as they followed "Jungle" with "Bad Obsession" and "Mr. Brownstone." They played a total of 22 songs, ending with the fan-favorite "Paradise City."

This was also the band's first-ever performance with new drummer Isaac Carpenter, as they parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Ferrer earlier this year.

See some fan-filmed footage of their performance of "Welcome to the Jungle" below. Tickets for the band's 2025 tour are available on their website.

Guns N' Roses, 'Welcome to the Jungle' (Live 2025)