Prior to Guns N' Roses' 2016 reunion with Slash and Duff McKagan, Axl Rose had a revolving cast of musicians play alongside him in the band. Former guitarist DJ Ashba, who played with Rose for six years, says that the singer is misunderstood, and that he misses him "to death."

Ashba joined Guns N' Roses in 2009, after the release of Chinese Democracy, and remained in the group until 2015 — just months before it was announced that Slash and McKagan would be playing the following year's Coachella Festival as part of Guns N' Roses.

"There are so many memories from that six, seven years. I think the biggest memory, when I think back on those days, it's just how probably misunderstood Axl is," Ashba told Audio Ink Radio.

"I can't speak for other people, but he's just one of the fucking coolest guys to hang out with. When he's your friend — he has a very tight circle — but when you kind of gain his trust and are in that circle, you couldn't find a better fucking dude. He's just a cool fucking dude. And we had a ton of fun, on stage and even more fun off stage."

The guitarist admitted that he and Rose haven't kept in close contact since he left the band, but he's positive their reunion will be a warm one because they have a mutual respect for each other.

"I miss him. I miss him to death as my buddy. But they've been on tour. They've been nonstop busy, and I've been slammed busy, and that's kind of how this industry is," he added.

DJ Ashba Says Axl Rose Is 'Misunderstood' - Audio Ink Radio