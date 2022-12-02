Guns N’ Roses Fan Says She Got Two Black Eyes After Axl Rose Tossed Microphone Into Crowd

A Guns N' Roses fan is claiming to have been injured, sustaining two black eyes after a microphone that singer Axl Rose tossed into the crowd landed on her face.

At the end of "Paradise City," which closed out a 29-song set in Adelaide Oval in Australia, Rose stood in front of the crowd and, using an underarm throwing motion, launched a red foam-capped microphone high into the air in a celebratory fashion.

Ordinarily, it would make for quite an ideal keepsake for any attendee lucky enough to be in the vicinity of the mic's landing spot, but only if it is safely caught. Fan Rebecca Howe, however, caught a pair of black eyes along with deep scratches on the bridge of her nose instead.

Speaking about the incident, she tells the Adelaide Now, "I was in Diamond Standing, so it wasn’t even right at the front, and it was the very last song, 'Take Me Down To Paradise City.' He took a bow and then he launched the microphone out to the crowd … and then bang, right on the bridge of my nose.”

"My mind went, 'Oh my God, my face is caved in," she recalls, wondering what other injuries she could have sustained when adding, "What if it was a couple of inches to the right or left? I could have lost an eye … what if it hit me in the mouth and I broke my teeth?"

"If my head was turned and it hit me in the temple, it could have killed me," she also suggests.

Howe provided a photo as evidence of her injuries to the Adelaide Now as well. Footage of fans nearby attending to Howe after the microphone landed on her can be seen too and video of Rose tossing the mic can be viewed directly below.

GN'R only have a couple of performances left for this year with one show in London on the books so far in 2023. For tickets, head here.

Axl Rose Tosses Microphone Into Crowd at End of "Paradise City"

Guns N' Roses Setlist — Nov. 29, 2022 (Adelaide, Australia) via setlist.fm

01. "It's So Easy"

02. "Mr. Brownstone"

03. "Chinese Democracy"

04. "Slither" (Velvet Revolver cover)

05. "Welcome to the Jungle" (Link Wray's "Rumble" intro)

06. "Better"

07. "Reckless Life"

08. "Double Talkin' Jive"

09. "Live and Let Die" (Wings cover)

10. "Estranged"

11. "Shadow of Your Love"

12. "Rocket Queen"

13. "You Could Be Mine"

14. "I Wanna Be Your Dog" (The Stooges cover) (Duff on lead vocals)

15. "Absurd"

16. "Hard Skool"

17. "Civil War" (Jimi Hendrix's "Machine Gun" outro)

18. "Sorry"

19. "Whole Lotta Rosie" (AC/DC cover)

20. Slash Guitar Solo

21. "Sweet Child o' Mine"

22. "November Rain"

23. "Wichita Lineman" (Jimmy Webb cover)

24. "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" (Bob Dylan cover)

25. "Nightrain"

Encore:

26. "Coma"

27. "Patience" (The Beatles' "Blackbird" intro)

28. "Don't Cry"

29. "Paradise City"

19 Times Axl Rose Directly Called People Out on Twitter Get in the ring, motherf--kers.