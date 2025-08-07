Guns N' Roses fans recreated an iconic music video scene at one of the band's shows this summer, and even Axl Rose approved.

If there's one thing Guns will always be known for (aside from Appetite for Destruction, of course), it's the iconic music videos they produced during the peak of their career — especially the trilogy of "Don't Cry," "November Rain" and "Estranged."

During the band's show in Munich, Germany back in June, a couple of fans paid homage to the "Estranged" video while they played the song, and they caught the attention of Rose. The singer thought it was so clever he actually pointed the fans out to both Slash and Duff McKagan.

Two concertgoers standing at the rail of the venue wore dolphin heads and held up a replica of Rose's signature AXL Converse sneakers in the air. Keep reading for an explanation as to why this move was absolutely incredible and why it had the members of the band laughing.

Why Did the Fans Dress as Dolphins?

Dolphins were a motif throughout the "Estranged" video, and there's even a scene where Rose swam with them after jumping off an oil-tanker in the middle of the ocean. One of the final moments of the video shows one of the singer's Converse sneakers sink to the ocean floor.

axl rose sneaker in estranged music video YouTube - Guns N' Roses loading...

Thus, the fans dressed up as the two dolphins in the video and acted as though they were returning Rose's lost sneaker to him. The frontman pointed the duo out to Slash, who appeared a bit confused, as well as to McKagan, who laughed.

See some posts below.

Why Did Guns N' Roses Feature Dolphins in the 'Estranged' Video?

As we mentioned earlier, the videos for "Don't Cry," "November Rain" and "Estranged" were meant to serve as a trilogy, but dolphins weren't part of the original plan. Rose began a relationship with model Stephanie Seymour after she was cast in the video for "Don't Cry," and she also portrayed the bride in "November Rain."

Seymour was also supposed to have a role in the "Estranged" video, but by the time they started filming it, she and Rose had broken up. His solution? Dolphins.

“Axl had split up with Stephanie Seymour, and he was like, ‘I don’t want any more beautiful girls in my videos; I’d rather have a dolphin,’" video director Andy Morahan told Kerrang!.

"We knew that we were deliberately doing that so people would go, ‘What’s all that about?!' There was a sense that it was throwing up a lot more questions than answers, and that suited everybody – it created a myth and intrigue around the whole trilogy.”

Rose also touched on the significance of the dolphins during the "Estranged" part of Makin' F@*!Ing Videos, which was released on VHS in 1994.

"The dolphins was to assimilate a state of peace or state of grace. It was not originally intended, but in the next scene I will be drowned and go to heaven, and I really didn’t want to shoot a heaven scene," he reasoned. "The music in the song always reminded us of whales at that particular point, and so dolphins showed up and it kind of brings all that together."

The video cost a whopping $4 million to make — and that was back in the '90s — so at least its legacy is still inspiring generations of fans today.

axl rose swimming with dolphins in estranged video YouTube - Guns N' Roses loading...