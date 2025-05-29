It was so hot during Guns N' Roses' recent visit to Saudi Arabia, the band's guitars were literally melting.

And there's photos to prove it.

Photos Show What Happened To Guns N' Roses Member's Guitar

Richard Fortus has been playing guitar for Guns N' Roses since 2002. He was also part of the band during the recording of the band's most recent studio release, 2008's Chinese Democracy.

He's been sweating it out onstage with the band for over two decades, but never experienced something quite like what happened in Saudi Arabia.

Axl Rose and Richard Fortus of Guns N' Roses performing Getty Images loading...

Earlier this week, Fortus shared photos on Facebook showing the aftermath of the band's visit to Saudi Arabia.

"Well, this is a first," Fortus wrote. "It was so hot in Saudi Arabia that the wax in my pickups melted."

One of the photos does indeed show streaks of what appears to be wax streaming down the body of the guitar.

How Hot Was It During Guns N' Roses's Stop In Saudi Arabia?

The heat has been absolutely brutal in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where GN'R performed on May 25.

According to AccuWeather, the high for the day of their show was 109 degrees and temperatures are expected to climb as high as 114 degrees today. After the show in Riyadh, Guns N' Roses headed to Abu Dhabi. Temperatures there topped out at 106 degrees on show day.

There is at least some relief in sight. The band is on their way to Eastern Europe to play a show in Georgia, where highs are expected to be in the 60s.

Guns N' Roses Play Cover Song Live For First Time

Setlists for the current Guns N' Roses tour have been almost as unpredictable as the extreme temperatures at each stop.

During the May 27 show in Abu Dhabi, the band played a cover of the New York Dolls song "Human Being" for the first time live. The song made an appearance on Guns N' Roses' 1993 covers album, The Spaghetti Incident?

The setlist that night also featured "Used to Love Her" from 1988's G N' R Lies. This is the first record of the song being played live in nearly seven years,