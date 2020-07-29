Guns N’ Roses Announce Rescheduled 2021 North American Tour

Guns N' Roses have announced their rescheduled North American tour, which will now be held in the summer of 2021.

The run was originally set for July 4 through Aug. 26 before the coronavirus pandemic upended the touring industry and put it at a standstill. GN'R, like every other band on the planet, were forced to postpone their dates, vowing to return when it is once again safe for large public gatherings with all bets on mid-2021.

The 13 newly-announced dates stretch from July 10 through August 19 and can be viewed further down the page.

"Hey Gunners, our 2020 North American tour dates are being rescheduled to Summer 2021," began the band in a fresh statement. "The trek begins July 10th, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wis. at Summerfest and will make stops throughout the U.S. and Canada all Summer, before wrapping in Los Angeles, Calif. on August 19, 2021."

Guns N' Roses clarified that not all stops are directly making up the original dates set for this year.

"Among these stops, many of our existing 2020 shows will move to a new date at the same venue, while unfortunately a select few will need to be canceled due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process. We thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and look forward to performing for you all next year," concluded the group.

Guns N' Roses 2021 North American Tour Dates

July 10 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest

July 13 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

July 16 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field

July 18 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

July 21 — Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

July 24 — Detroit, Mich. @ Comerica Park

July 26 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

Aug. 03 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 05 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

Aug. 11 — Fargo, N.D. @ Fargodome

Aug. 13 — Missoula, Mont. @ Washington Grizzly Stadium

Aug. 16 — Denver, Colo. @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Aug. 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Banc of California Stadium