Guns N’ Roses Sue Brewery for Guns ’N’ Rosé Beer

Guns N’ Roses have reportedly taken legal action against Canarchy Craft Brewery over their Guns ’N’ Rosé beer. Legal documents claim Canarchy "has refused to immediately and completely cease sales and marketing" for the GN’R inspired ale.

GN’R may be the biggest rock band on earth without a signature beer — a more and more common project bands are constantly launching. With bands like Metallica, Iron Maiden and AC/DC selling their own brew, the Guns ’N’ Rosé ale could be easily mistaken for an official GN’R beer, which may be one reason the band wants to shut it down.

According to The Blast, members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan are suing Canarchy Craft Brewery Collective, who have also been selling hats, shirts, pint glasses, stickers, buttons and bandanas with the Guns ’N’ Rosé brand.

Canarchy

The musicians claim Canarchy agreed to stop selling all Guns ’N’ Rosé goods, but not until March 2020. GN’R don’t approve, insisting the brewery’s refusal to cease and desist.

GN’R are suing for trademark infringement and seeking unspecified damages.

Guns N' Roses will begin work on a new album after touring is complete this October. "There's been so much talk about this [new] Guns N' Roses record, which we haven't actually done anything with," commented Slash. "So we're gonna sort of focus on that. And then The Conspirators will be [regrouping] some time coming up, depending on what Guns N' Roses is doing. But I've already started putting together material for the new Conspirators record."