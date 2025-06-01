5 Hair Metal Songs That Actually Have Progressive Lyrics

By the time Dokken released Back for the Attack in 1987, the band had already carved out a name for themselves as one of the more musically sophisticated acts in the glam metal scene. At the center of it all was George Lynch; a guitarist with a feral, almost unhinged playing style with equal parts precision and feel. His tone was, and still is, unmistakable. Paired with Don Dokken’s clean, melancholic vocals, the band had a push-pull dynamic that pushed them to the top of the glam metal heap.

Nowhere is that more evident than on the album’s blistering opener, “Kiss Of Death,” a track that simply never lets up. But, beneath the fury, lies something darker than the usual tales of heartbreak, debauchery, and excess. Lyrically, the song takes on the growing panic of the AIDS crisis; a subject few in the glam world, and the world at large, dared to touch:

“How could I have known?

As she took me in her arms

And brought me to an end

With the kiss of death

The kiss of death!”

It’s a stark warning wrapped in relentless riffage. While most bands of the era leaned into lust with reckless abandon, Dokken turned the mirror on the consequences, offering a track that’s less about seduction and more about mortality. Lynch’s lead work mirrors the paranoia and urgency of the lyrics with high-wire bends and damn near surgical precision.

“Kiss Of Death” may not be the most famous Dokken song when up against tracks such as “Alone Again” or “In My Dreams,” but it’s arguably one of their boldest. "Kiss Of Death" was a rare and chilling dose of reality delivered with fire, speed, and a shred solo that still burns decades later.