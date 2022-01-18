Hypocrisy Announce North American Tour With The Agonist, Carach Angren + Hideous Divinity
In support of their new album, Worship, Swedish death metal icons Hypocrisy will embark on a headlining North American tour later this year with special guests The Agonist, Carach Angren and Hideous Divinity.
"We’re happy to come back on tour in North America with the new album," began Hypocrisy frontman and guitarist Peter Tägtgren of the trek that begins on April 9 and will make 27 stops in all with the final date set for May 29 at Maryland Deathfest. "New songs and old songs never played live before will be added to the setlist,. And we’re happy to share the stage with Carach Angren, The Agonist, and Hideous Divinity," he added.
View the complete list of stops at the bottom of the page and look for tickets to go on sale on Jan. 21 at 12PM ET here.
Worship, which was released last year, is the first album from Hypocrisy since 2013's End of Disclosure. Also released last year were new EPs from The Agonist and Hideous Divinity while Carach Angren offered up the Frankesteina Strataemontanus album in 2020.
Hypocrisy 2022 North American Tour Dates With The Agonist, Carach Angren + Hideous Divinity
April 29 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw
April 30 — Boston, Mass. @ Middle East Downstairs
May 01 — Montreal, Quebec @ L’Astral
May 02 — Toronto, Ontario @ Lees Palace
Mat 04 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
May 05 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Cabooze
May 06 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre
May 07 —Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange
May 08 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Starlite Room
May 10 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Red Room
May 11 — Seattle, Wash. @ Club Sur
May 12 — Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom
May 13 — Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone
May 14 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick
May 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
May 17 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater
May 18 — El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill
May 19 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
May 20 — Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live
May 21 — Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
May 22 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
May 24 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey
May 25 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Respectable Street
May 26 — Jonesboro, Ga. @ Furnace 41
May 27 — Greensboro. N.C. @ The Blind Tiger
May 28 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Enclave
May 29 — Baltimore, Md. @ Maryland Deathfest