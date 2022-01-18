Hypocrisy Announce North American Tour With The Agonist, Carach Angren + Hideous Divinity

In support of their new album, Worship, Swedish death metal icons Hypocrisy will embark on a headlining North American tour later this year with special guests The Agonist, Carach Angren and Hideous Divinity.

"We’re happy to come back on tour in North America with the new album," began Hypocrisy frontman and guitarist Peter Tägtgren of the trek that begins on April 9 and will make 27 stops in all with the final date set for May 29 at Maryland Deathfest. "New songs and old songs never played live before will be added to the setlist,. And we’re happy to share the stage with Carach Angren, The Agonist, and Hideous Divinity," he added.

View the complete list of stops at the bottom of the page and look for tickets to go on sale on Jan. 21 at 12PM ET here.

Worship, which was released last year, is the first album from Hypocrisy since 2013's End of Disclosure. Also released last year were new EPs from The Agonist and Hideous Divinity while Carach Angren offered up the Frankesteina Strataemontanus album in 2020.

Hypocrisy 2022 North American Tour Dates With The Agonist, Carach Angren + Hideous Divinity

April 29 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw

April 30 — Boston, Mass. @ Middle East Downstairs

May 01 — Montreal, Quebec @ L’Astral

May 02 — Toronto, Ontario @ Lees Palace

Mat 04 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

May 05 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Cabooze

May 06 — Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre

May 07 —Regina, Saskatchewan @ The Exchange

May 08 — Edmonton, Alberta @ Starlite Room

May 10 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Red Room

May 11 — Seattle, Wash. @ Club Sur

May 12 — Portland, Ore. @ Bossanova Ballroom

May 13 — Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone

May 14 — San Diego, Calif. @ Brick By Brick

May 15 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

May 17 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Nile Theater

May 18 — El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

May 19 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

May 20 — Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

May 21 — Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

May 22 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

May 24 — Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey

May 25 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Respectable Street

May 26 — Jonesboro, Ga. @ Furnace 41

May 27 — Greensboro. N.C. @ The Blind Tiger

May 28 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Enclave

May 29 — Baltimore, Md. @ Maryland Deathfest