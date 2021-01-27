Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer Now In U.S. Marshals Service Custody

Iced Earth and Demons & Wizards guitarist Jon Schaffer is now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service following his extradition to Washington D.C. after turning himself in to authorities in Indiana on Jan. 17 for his participation in the insurrection at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

The latest update comes from Brock E.W. Turner, a local reporter in Schaffer's home state of Indiana. "US Marshals confirmed tonight Jon Ryan Schaffer (Indiana man accused in Capitol insurrection) is in their custody. I'll share more updates when available," he wrote in response to the news earlier in the day that Schaffer will handle all court proceedings in Washington D.C. after waiving a pretrial hearing.

Schaffer currently faces six federal charges after being identified online after the photo at the top of the page, which captured Schaffer inside the Capitol among insurrectionists, wielding an aerosol can of "bear spray," as noted by the FBI in their report.

The charges are as follows:

— Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

— Disrupting the Orderly Conduct of Government Business

— Knowingly Engages in an Act of Physical Violence Against any Person or Property in any Restricted Building or Grounds

— Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

— Engage in an Act of Physical Violence in a Capitol Building

— Parade, Demonstrate, or Picket in a Capitol Building

Authorities also allege Schaffer was among a group of rioters who had used the aerosol deterrent against Capitol Police officers and he is said to have been involved in a verbal altercation with officers as well.

While inside the Capitol, he was also seen wearing a hat that read, "Oath Keepers Lifetime Member." The group Indiana Oath Keepers have denied Schaffer was a member of their group and that they had no involvement in the Capitol siege. However, it is worth noting Schaffer's accessories did not represent the Indiana Oath Keepers but rather, just the Oath Keepers.

The Southern Poverty Law Center makes no distinction about an Indiana-based group in their report and classifies the Oath Keepers as a radical antigovernment movement comprised of thousands of present and former law enforcement officers and military veterans.

Since the Jan. 6 attack, CNN and the New York Times have both reported that the Oath Keepers are under investigation of conspiracy for planning and coordinating the assault on the U.S. Capitol.