Stu Block, lead vocalist of the Jon Schaffer-led Iced Earth for a decade until early in 2021, has rejoined the progressive death metal outfit Into Eternity. The singer announced as much after his performance with the band at Canada's Loud as Hell fest last week (July 30).

Block, who is Canadian, was previously a member of the Saskatchewan-based Into Eternity until 2013 — his vocals last appear on their 2008 album, The Incurable Tragedy, and some succeeding standalone singles.

In 2011, Block joined Iced Earth, the U.S. metal group founded by guitarist Schaffer, the musician who would later plead guilty to crimes related to his participation in the Jan. 6 storming of the United States Capitol. Block left Iced Earth, as did bassist Luke Appleton and guitarist Jake Dreyer, following Schaffer's arrest.

Now, it looks like Block has successfully integrated back into the Into Eternity fold. And he and the crew have big plans for the future, judging by his latest statement.

"What an amazing time with Into Eternity at the Loud as Hell fest!" Block shared on Aug. 2. "I had such a killer time with my brothers [guitarist] Matt [Cuthbertson], [guitarist-vocalist] Tim [Roth], [bassist-vocalist] Troy [Bleich] and [drummer] Bryan [Newbury] and sister from another mister, [vocalist] Amanda Kiernan! … I'm sure you are all speculating if I will be coming back to Into Eternity permanently, and the answer is, Yes!"

He continues, "I will be coming back sharing lead vocal duties with the amazing Amanda! The insane talent that is in this band needs to be showcased to the world again, through new recordings and some touring. We will be working hard on new music and refining the live show to perfection for you to enjoy. We have lots of exciting things coming within the next few months!"

In April, Iced Earth's Schaffer was released on bail after spending nearly three months in jail. He pled guilty to two charges related to the Capitol riot, though he was initially charged with six crimes. Schaffer subsequently said he was assaulted with feces and urine in jail.

In quitting Iced Earth in February, Block said, "There are times and events when you have to take stock and re-evaluate your life, work and trajectory for the future. … I have informed Jon and his current management that I must announce my resignation from Iced Earth."