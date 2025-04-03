Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer Converted to Christianity After Jan. 6 Imprisonment, Reveals More in New Interview

Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer has revealed that amidst the tumultuous period of being jailed for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol Building, he's converted the Christianity. In a new wide-ranging interview granted to the Later Than You Think podcast, the musician opened up about his spiritual journey as his incarceration and eventual release happened in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion.

How Jon Schaffer Came to Christianity

The Iced Earth leader revealed that his spiritual journey had actually played out for a while, but really came into focus after the events of Jan. 6.

"I did start reading the Bible, but I wasn't really there… Like I've said, it was the beginning. Actually, it wasn't the beginning, but this has been a slow process 'cause I'm a very bullheaded individual… That's when my faith journey started. Being in solitary, lots of thinking, realizing the power and the evil that you're up against and dealing with those people," remarked the musician.

"You would've thought it was hard enough being in there that was the 'come to Jesus' moment," he continued. "It was the step before the 'come to Jesus' moment. It was one of the steps before. And it was really when I realized how outta whack I was when I had the falling out with my daughter, and that was terrible and ugly."

Schaffer says that he had found a church in the area he was living at in Florida and he began to feel religion through the experience. Attending another church in the area also left him with positive feelings. But it was the trip to a third church that really sold him on the experience.

"I just fell in love with the place. It was Lakeview Church in Tarpon Springs. And so I would go there, stay at [my friend's house] Saturday night, get up and go to church. We'd do it maybe once or twice a month. Most of the time it was streaming, 'cause that was a long, long trip. And sometimes I would go over there just for the service — leave really early in the morning, get there and drive back — but it's a lot of time in the car. And I had asked — his name's Pastor Tim Miller — I asked him to baptize me. And we did that at his house, in his pool. And it still wasn't all the way there. I was on my way there."

Jon Schaffer Gets Baptized

When asked why he was interested in getting baptized and whether it had anything to do with putting his past behind him, Schaffer noted, "Just that. I know that it doesn't guarantee salvation or something like that. That's not the point. It was a more of that I had no choice when I was a baby, and this was a choice that I wanted to make. That's all, really. There's nothing more to it."

Though he eventually moved back to his Indiana home and started attending a church closer to where he resides, he says he still watches the Lakeview Church services on Sundays when he returns home from work.

What Jon Schaffer Said About the Jan. 6 Riot

Schaffer addressed his involvement in the Jan. 6 riot that took place at the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., clarifying that he felt it turned into something that he did not expect it to be.

The musician stated that he felt it was more of a protest than an insurrection. "You're talking about the most armed citizenry on the face of the planet. Somehow all those insurrectionists forgot their ARs [firearms] at home and their handguns and everything. It's almost like that was never the intention."

He suggested that those attending Trump's speech on Jan. 6, 2021 were there to protest the election, but that after the speech an "energy flow" of people started moving toward the Capitol. He also suggested that rioters were welcomed into the Capitol building by police officers.

Iced Earth Jon Schaffer storms Capitol Building Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images loading...

"I don't know how many of those people would be agent provocateurs… But I was going in and went up the stairs… I didn't see any entrances being breached. I actually didn't see any of that. So I don't know where that took place," he recalled.

"I just saw the same videos that other people have. But I was going up the stairs and I felt what sounded like concussion grenades going off. It was loud. It sounded like it was within the building. And then tear gas canisters were blowing up over the top of us and these girls were coming down the stairs. They were probably 50 feet apart, crying. They're destroying stuff up there. That's not what this is about. So I'm, like, getting more charged up, like, 'What's going on?' I didn't know what was going on. I did not expect that patriots were setting off flash bangs or concussion grenades or whatever I was hearing. It doesn't make sense because that's not what the movement's about. It's not a violent movement."

Jon Schaffer Feels His Arrest Was a Case of Entrapment

Within his account, Schaffer recalls an instance seeing police communicating about whether to allow an area that had been closed off to be opened. As some people left through the door, others attempted to gain access to it and it was during the entry that he felt something was off.

"Now I realize my behavior wasn't the greatest behavior and wasn't the smartest thing that I ever did, but it was entrapment — one hundred percent," Schaffer stated. "I mean, there's no doubt. The truth is gonna come out about this. The bad thing is I know better. But I let my emotions get a whole handle on me, and I think there was a force at work there, which I can't really put into words."

Jon Schaffer's Reflection on January 6

Within the chat, Schaffer recalled a November 2020 interview he gave at a Donald Trump rally in which he stated that this wasn't about President Trump, but rather the belief that the election had been stolen.

"For me, I would've been just as pissed off if they stole the election from the Democrats, because that means that's the end of our republic, which actually has been hijacked for a very long time… I'm just anti-tyranny. I want people to be free. I want people to be able to be free to speak their minds, to worship, to live, to prosper," said Schaffer.

"There's a horrible evil, and it doesn't have anything to do with the political party. There's evil in both parties in this country and everywhere," says Schaffer. "And so maybe some big truth bombs are gonna come out that will shock the populace to a point that we can truly heal and come back together."

Jon Schaffer's Musical Future

Upon his arrest, the remaining members of Iced Earth all exited the band leaving Schaffer as the lone member of the group.

When asked about his musical future, he stated, "There's a few releases that I've got up my sleeve that we're gonna be working on. In terms of new material. I'm gonna give that a little bit of time. I need to know that there's clear artistic direction and not something that's manufactured by me."

"Whatever I would do going forward, I only wanna do something that's gonna be great. I don't want anything to be forced. And I want it to glorify God," he added. "There's actually been some biblical stuff throughout my catalog anyway, but from the eyes of a Christian now, like, man, there's so much inspiration there that hopefully would have a good effect on people. So I hope that comes back to me. I hope that it's, like, 'Okay, it's time. Activate.' But I don't know."

Jon Schaffer's Sentence

Upon his release, the Iced Earth founding guitarist was sentenced to three years probation and 120 hours of community service.

He was also ordered to pay $1,000 restitution and a $200 financial assessment. Though he was released for his cooperation in the investigation, the musician was also later among the nearly 1,500 people accused of crimes related to the riot that were pardoned by Donald Trump when he returned to the presidency.

Jon Schaffer Speaks With the Later Than You Think Podcast