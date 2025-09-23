Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer Calls Ex-Singer ‘Poser’ Over Jan. 6 Riot Comments

Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer is preaching forgiveness when it comes to former bandmates Stu Block and Hansi Kursh, but admits that he does feel Block's comments in distancing himself from the Iced Earth guitarist after Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol building was essentially a "total poser move."

As a refresher, Schaffer was sought as a person of interest after he was photographed inside the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021 among those who had breached the building in hopes of stopping the transfer of power of the presidency to Joe Biden.

In the aftermath of Jan. 6, all the members of Iced Earth moved on from the band and Kursh, who also played with Schaffer in Demons and Wizards, stepped away from that group. Schaffer, meanwhile, turned himself in after appearing on an FBI "most wanted" list.

In 2024, Schaffer was officially sentenced to three years probation and 120 hours of community service while being ordered to pay $1,000 in restitution and a $200 financial assessment for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building.

What Did Jon Schaffer Say About Stu Block?

While appearing as a guest on Podcast of the Wicked (as seen below), Schaffer was asked his thoughts on his former bandmates and how they handled his situation after January 6.

"Let me just take this opportunity to say, I hope that the fans out there will stop — I mean, my wish is that they would stop hating on Stu and on Hansi… The guys were pressured. Some guys handled it better, some guys handled it very weak and kind of pathetic," shared Shaffer.

He then addressed Block in particular stating, "I think the biggest issue when it comes to Stu is that he made a post [on Jan. 6, 2021] cheering it on and then flipped and that looks like a total poser move. You know what? It is a total poser move, but it's okay. Forgive him. We did some great work together. I had some of the best times in my life with Stu… I have very precious memories with Stu, so please just forgive him. I forgive him."

He went on to add, "Everybody is a flawed human being. And the thing is Hansi and I are still close and we are always gonna be. And the difference is that we talked before I turned myself in, several times, and I knew what was coming because the pressure he was under and he hated it. But it's a witch hunt. It was a witch hunt. And it is what it is. It's a bummer, because we write great stuff together and we were on a serious trajectory."

Schaffer added that it's not likely that Kursh and he would work together musically again, but he foresees them still remaining close.

As for Block, Schaffer commented, "I really don't have any ill will. I know [Stu's] true colors, so that's a good thing. I'm not interested in hanging out like we did — I have no interest in that — but he's a part of the band's history and we did some great stuff together. And I wish him well."

What Happened With Stu Block Concerning January 6?

As Schaffer stated, Block initially seemed to support the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol Building before later issuing a statement condemning the unrest.

In a social media post shared but since deleted by Block on his social media, the singer expressed some satisfaction with the pro-Trump revolt. "Oh it's happening!," shared Block in the deleted posting. "History in the making. Sending love to my friends in the U.S. and all over the world!"

Then, in an announcement posted on Jan. 9, 2021 on Block's socials but attributed to the entire group, it stated that the band "absolutely DO NOT condone nor do we support riots or the acts of violence that the rioters were involved in on January 6th at the U.S. Capitol building. We hope that all those involved that day are brought to justice to be investigated."

In yet another exchange with the media after Schaffer's involvement came to light, Block shared, "I live in Canada and do not really engage in political stuff or share my beliefs. I have chosen to spread love and not comment or allow any hate."

In mid-February 2021, Block and bassist Luke Appleton confirmed that they had quit the band. Meanwhile guitarist Jake Dreyer shifted his focus to playing with the band Witherfall after Schaffer's involvement in the Jan. 6 riot essentially put Iced Earth on ice while his legal issues were sorted out.

After some time had passed, Block shared in an August 2021 interview with The Metal Voice, "We all make bad decisions, man, and [Jon] fucked up real bad. I'm sure he knows it, and I think everybody with half a brain knows it… The line that was crossed with going in and all that."

Sharing his feelings about Schaffer, Block commented, "At the end of the day, I don't hate him. I'm not writhing in hate for him. I feel sad. I feel bad that everything went down the way it did. And maybe one day we'll talk. I don't know. I'm not too sure. But I think he knows that I still have a place in my heart for him, because I've seen that man do a lot of amazing, wonderful things for people. But I just wanna move on."

Loudwire reached out to Block following Schaffer's recent statements and the singer directed us to his Facebook comment in which he expressed, "I'm absolutely gutted right now."

Is Jon Schaffer Looking to Reunite Iced Earth?

While speaking with Podcast for the Wicked, Schaffer reiterated that he's not interested in a return to his former band at present, though he shares that financial offers have been made.

"Look, the short answer is no, not anytime soon," said the guitarist. "I just want the fans to know that this has been a lot, and I've had great offers, great financial offers [to bring Iced Earth back], so if it was about chasing money, but that's a checkers move, first of all."

"It wouldn't be good for me or the band or the crew or the fans, because I need to do this because I love it and whatever happens needs to happen and be truly inspired and not a 'good' Iced Earth record or a 'good' show or whatever; it's gotta be gold. And that's gonna take some time," added Schaffer. "I don't wanna push and force something because it's not gonna be good for anybody — it's not gonna be good for me, it's not gonna be good for the band, it's not gonna be good for the fans."

