Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer Appears on FBI’s ‘Most Wanted’ List

Iced Earth’s Jon Schaffer has been listed on the ‘Most Wanted’ section of the FBI’s website. Along with dozens of individuals who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Schaffer is wanted for “unlawful entry into the United States Capitol Building.”

Schaffer’s photo is #25 on an FBI gallery titled “Violence at the United States Capitol.” Within the ‘Most Wanted’ section of the FBI’s website, Schaffer’s image lies in the ‘Seeking Information’ subcategory, not to be confused with the FBI’s famous Top 10 Most Wanted list.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Washington Field Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying individuals who made unlawful entry into the United States Capitol Building on January 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.” the site reads.

“Anyone with information regarding these individuals, or anyone who witnessed any unlawful violent actions at the Capitol or near the area, is asked to contact the FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips. You may submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant online at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also contact your local FBI office of the nearest American Embassy of Consulate.” [via Metal Injection]

At a November 2020 protest, Schaffer spoke to German newspaper Welt. “If someone uses violence against us, we will react accordingly. We don't want that, but we are ready,” he claimed.

FBI

On Instagram, Iced Earth singer Stu Block refused to comment on Schaffer’s participation in the Capitol raid. "I live in Canada and do not really engage in political stuff or share my beleiefs [sic]. I have chosen to spread love and not comment or allow any hate on my [social media]. I hope yo [sic] understand.”

Jon Schaffer has not posted to any of his social media accounts since Jan. 6, nor has he released any statement.