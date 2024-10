Jon Schaffer Shares First Public Statement Since Arrest for Jan. 6 Riot Actions

With the official sentencing now complete for Iced Earth's Jon Schaffer in relation to his participation in the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, the musician has now offered his first public statement on the matter.

The statement was shared by the Attorneys for Freedom Law Firm who represented Schaffer. The musician, who was one of the first to breach the Capitol building during the riot, was sentenced to three years of probation and 120 hours of community service. He will also have to pay $1,000 in restitution and a $200 financial assessment as well. The government had recommended three years of supervised probation. The government also asked for $2,000 paid in restitution as well as a mandatory $200 special assessment charge.

What Jon Schaffer Said After His Sentencing

Schaffer also expressed his desire to share his remorse for his actions earlier, but revealed that due to his ongoing cooperation with the authorities he held off until now.

The musician's full statement can be read below:

To my family, friends, and fans worldwide: I profoundly regret my actions on January 6th, 2021. I haven’t been a perfect man, but for the majority of my life, I’ve been a very productive man, and have tried to live my life with integrity and a disciplined work ethic. I deeply love our country and the founding principles that have inspired people from all over the world to look at the USA as a beacon of hope for all of humanity. Having traveled the world for over 30 years and having performed in approximately 100 countries, it was always a great feeling and relief when the airplane would safely land at home on US soil. When the global pandemic came upon us, and chaos ensued all around the US in 2020, I was very concerned about what seemed to be a collapse of our country and the rule of law. When the 2020 election took place and I saw many public officials and media outlets reporting that the election was stolen, my concern deepened. This led to my decision to go to D.C. and have my voice heard. I’m not excusing my impulsive behavior. I was wrong, and I take ownership of my actions. I own the fact that I made a huge mistake, and I wish I never would have gone there. In fact, the consequences have been devastating on my life, family, friends, business, colleagues and business partners. I knew immediately that I had let my emotions get the best of me and made a terrible mistake. I drove home to Indiana the following morning on Thursday, January 7th, 2021. On the 8th I found my attorneys, and at my request they immediately reached out to the authorities. I willingly surrendered and cooperated with authorities. Initially, I was charged with multiple serious federal felony offenses and feared I may spend the rest of my life in prison. I spent several months in custody following my self-surrender. I was placed in solitary confinement with horrendous conditions, which was an extremely traumatic experience. I became the first person of the hundreds of co-defendants to enter a guilty plea, and have now been sentenced to probation. Until now, I have resisted the strong urge to issue a public statement due to my ongoing cooperation and the wishes of federal authorities. This extended period of silence has added additional challenges to my life as a public person. Since the beginning, I wanted to express my remorse for my actions and address the legitimate concerns of my fans worldwide. I watched as one media outlet after the next dragged my reputation through the mud and condemned me for not making any statement. However, I tried to be as productive as possible in lieu of my very damaged reputation and career. This whole situation has been extremely difficult. However, I know that I have become a better man because of it. I used to stay so busy that I didn’t have much time for self-reflection. In the last three and a half years that’s mostly what I’ve done. I have become a member of a wonderful church and improved myself spiritually, mentally, and physically. This personal revival has inspired me to continue writing and recording music. I’m certain there will be a very positive outlook in my future artistic creations. To my fans who have continued to support me throughout this deeply embarrassing ordeal, I want to apologize for letting you down and thank you for keeping me going. To those fans who I have lost due to my decisions that day, I certainly understand. I humbly ask everyone to allow me to demonstrate through my actions how far I’ve come. I wish to continue to use my art to unite people, and never to divide. Sincerely,

Jon Schaffer

What Jon Schaffer Did on January 6

On Jan. 6, 2021, Schaffer was among those who stormed the Capitol Building attempting to stop the transfer the power of the presidency from Donald Trump to Joe Biden as the government was set to certify the results of the previous year's election.

The musician was among those photographed amidst the mob storming the building. Per the memorandum, he was one of the first six people to have breached the Capitol through the doors on the northwest side of the building. Schaffer was spotted wearing a tactical vest and a hat that read "Oath Keepers Lifetime Member." He was also carrying a can of bear spray.

The memorandum states that Schaffer's participation was not random and that he had been privy to some of the communications of Oath Keepers leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes III about the march on Washington, D.C. to oppose the election results.

However, the memorandum stated that Schaffer was not involved in the planning or coordination of the attack nor was he part of the encrypted chats detailing the operation. He also did not enter the Capitol building with the Oath Keepers despite donning the organization's hat. Therefore, he was not charged as part of the Oath Keepers conspiracy.

The memorandum also stated that Schaffer was inside the Capitol building for under 10 minutes and did not directly inflict harm on any officers or cause any property damage during his entry into the building.

In the aftermath of Schaffer's participation in the Jan. 6 riot, the remaining members of Iced Earth all quit the band. At present, Schaffer remains the only current band member of the group.