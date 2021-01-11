Deleted Post Shows Iced Earth Singer Celebrated U.S. Capitol Riot [Update]

UPDATE: Stu Block has issued another statement on social media, clarifying the deleted post in question and his stance surrounding the deadly pro-Trump riot at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. See his post at the bottom of the page.

Iced Earth fans learned last week that founding guitarist Jon Schaffer participated in the deadly riots that occurred during the Jan. 6 storming of the United States Capitol after the FBI broadcast a photo of the musician at the uprising. Now, it appears that Iced Earth vocalist Stu Block initially showed support for the violent attack before issuing a statement condemning the unrest.

In an announcement on Jan. 9 posted on his socials but attributed to the entire group, Block said the heavy metal band "absolutely DO NOT condone nor do we support riots or the acts of violence that the rioters were involved in on January 6th at the US Capitol building. We hope that all those involved that day are brought to justice to be investigated." Iced Earth bassist Luke Appleton shared the same statement.

But as MetalSucks pointed out, a previous message from Block, a Canadian citizen, indicated he was pleased with the pro-Trump revolt. The singer later deleted the post — a screenshot is available below.

"Oh it's happening!" Block said on Facebook the day of the terrorizing demonstration in Washington, D.C. "History in the making. Sending love to my friends in the US and all over the world!"

When a follower asked if he was "condemning what happened," Block responded, "And where in my statement would you get that impression?"

Despite the singer's subsequent removal of the message, some fans are sharing screenshots of the original post elsewhere on the Iced Earth vocalist's Facebook page. One appears underneath the Jan. 9 statement from the group on the social media platform. But Block is said to be deleting those responses and banning followers who bring up his seemingly pro-Trump message from the riot's outset.

At another point last week, when pressed for comment on Schaffer's involvement, Block attempted to sidestep the issue and said, "I live in Canada and do not really engage in political stuff or share my beliefs. I have chosen to spread love and not comment or allow any hate."

Not long after Schaffer's photo surfaced amongst the images from the riot at the Capitol Building, it was revealed that the musician was a "person of interest in unrest-related offenses" in a photo shared by the MPDC (Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia).

Schaffer also appeared on the FBI website's "Most Wanted." An image of the guitarist was included under the "Seeking Information" section, not to be confused with the "Top 10 Most Wanted."

The insurrection at the Capitol attempted to overturn Donald Trump's loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election by disrupting the electoral college vote count during what's usually an uneventful joint session of Congress. At least five people died, per CNN, as a result of the mob's actions.

UPDATE: Statement From Stu Block