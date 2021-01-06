Rockers React to Trump Supporters Invading the Capitol Building

This afternoon (Jan. 6) supporters of President Trump invaded the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., breaking through unprepared security to prevent the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Musicians have taken to Twitter in response to the chaos.

Various news sources have reported a shooting inside the Capitol Building, while other individuals have been reported injured. Members of Congress are currently safe, though this is a developing situation, which some have labeled as domestic terrorism. The National Guard has been deployed to respond to the situation.

In the minutes following the invasion of Congress, musicians offered the following tweets: