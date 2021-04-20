Derek Chauvin Found Guilty in the Death of George Floyd – Rockers React

The trial of Derek Chauvin — the Minneapolis police officer who knelt on the neck of George Floyd for over nine minutes, resulting in Floyd’s death — has come to an end. A jury announced their decision today (April 20) handing down a guilty verdict to Chauvin.

Chauvin was found guilty of three counts in total — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Musicians from the rock and metal world have offered their reactions to the jury’s decision. We will continue to update this post as reactions come in:

Ice-T (Body Count)

Living Colour

Vernon Reid (Living Colour)

Public Enemy

Del. Danica Roem

Phil Labonte (All That Remains)

Andy Biersack (Black Veil Brides)

Nick Martin (Sleeping With Sirens)

Todd La Torre (Queensryche)

Brian Posehn

Sam Carter (Architects)

Piggy D. (Rob Zombie)

Mark Morton (Lamb of God)

Nova Twins

Alex Skolnick (Testament)

Yungblud

Bubba Wallace

Rage Against the Machine

Grandson

Rhea Ripley (WWE)

Robb Flynn (Machine Head)

Skyler Acord (Issues)