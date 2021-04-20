Derek Chauvin Found Guilty in the Death of George Floyd – Rockers React
The trial of Derek Chauvin — the Minneapolis police officer who knelt on the neck of George Floyd for over nine minutes, resulting in Floyd’s death — has come to an end. A jury announced their decision today (April 20) handing down a guilty verdict to Chauvin.
Chauvin was found guilty of three counts in total — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Musicians from the rock and metal world have offered their reactions to the jury’s decision. We will continue to update this post as reactions come in: