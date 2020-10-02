Rockers React: Donald + Melania Trump Test Positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for COVID-19. The bombshell news has elicited a wide range of reactions from the rock and metal world.

More than six months into the pandemic, over one million people have died from COVID-19 worldwide, with 208,000 deaths recorded in the United States. At 74 years of age, Trump falls into a high-risk group, and according to the CDC, the president is 5-8x more likely to be hospitalized and 90x-220x more likely to die from the virus compared to a 18-29 year old.

Thankfully, the COVID mortality rate for a man Trump’s age is still fairly low, with the CDC recently posting a 94.6 percent survival rate for individuals aged 70 and above.

Musicians took to Twitter upon learning of Donald and Melania Trump’s positive tests:

Vice President Mike Pence has tested negative for COVID-19. We’d like to wish President Trump and First Lady Melania a quick and full recovery.