Rockers React to The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Before Tom Brady solidified his status as the GOAT of the NFL, The Weeknd performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, earning praise from viewers as countless memes flooded social media.

According to The Weeknd’s manager, the pop star spent $7 million of his own money on the Halftime performance, making sure it lived up to his own standards. “We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl,” The Weeknd added.

The musician turned a backstage area into an elaborate hall of mirrors before traversing from the upper deck down onto the field, flanked by an army of plastic surgery bandaged dancers.

Musicians and personalities from the rock and metal world reacted to The Weeknd’s Halftime show in real time, so check out this collection of tweets below.

