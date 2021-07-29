Disturbed’s ‘Stricken’ Rides Disco Groove in Mashup With The Weeknd + Daft Punk

Disturbed have often separated themselves from some of their hard-rocking peers in part due to the frequent rhythmic delivery of David Draiman's vocals. Not only has it brought some freshness to their sound, but as some mashup artists will tell you, it also makes them prime for pairing up in collaboration with something that has a little more beat and groove. One recent such instance has Disturbed's "Stricken" now meeting the disco-dance vibe of pop star the Weeknd and electro kings Daft Punk.

Mashup creator Grave Danger has mixed the three artists into an incredibly infectious new blend dubbed "I Feel It Strickening," taken from Disturbed's "Stricken" and The Weeknd's original collaboration with Daft Punk on "I Feel It Coming."

Grave Danger says, "It actually came about from me listening to vocal tracks. I put on the Disturbed vocal track….without the aggressive backing track, and it felt more like a more traditional love song. I did some digging in the digital crates and felt like 'I Feel It Coming' was a perfect pair for it."

He went on to add, "I had never really given the Disturbed vocals much of a chance with them in their original track but hearing them isolated really made me want to change the feel."

Disturbed's "Stricken" hit No. 2 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart back in 2005. The song is featured on their third studio album, Ten Thousand Fists. The Weeknd's "I Feel It Coming" with Daft Punk appeared on his 2016 album Starboy, hitting No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The mashup for "I Feel It Strickening" also melds the respective original videos for both artists. Have a look below and check out more of Grave Danger's genre-blending mashups via his YouTube channel.

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk vs. Disturbed, "I Feel It Strickening"