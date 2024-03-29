The internet is buzzing after Beyonce released her cover of The Beatles' "Blackbird" as part of her country-centric new album Cowboy Carter.

The praise has been mostly universal, with many noting the significance of Beyonce's song choice and the special guests she chose to accompany her on the track.

About The Beatles' "Blackbird"

The song was original written by The Beatles' Paul McCartney with some lyrical contributions from John Lennon. It appeared on The Beatles' 1968 self-titled White Album.

McCartney has spoken about the song's origins, stating that he was in Scotland when he learned of the Little Rock Nine incident and decided to pen his song in response to the Civil Rights Movement, wanting to dedicate the track to those affected by discrimination.

He told KCRW DJ Chris Douridas in 2002, "I was in Scotland playing on my guitar, and I remembered this whole idea of 'you were only waiting for this moment to arise' was about, you know, the black people's struggle in the southern states, and I was using the symbolism of a blackbird. It's not really about a blackbird whose wings are broken, you know, it's a bit more symbolic."

The song has since been covered by Crosby, Stills & Nash, Sarah McLachlan, Evan Rachel Wood, The Dandy Warhols, Sarah Darling and by Dave Grohl at the Grammys.

The Beatles, "Blackbird"

About Beyonce's Version "Blackbiird"

Beyonce's version of "Blackbird," dubbed "Blackbiird" with two i's on her album track listing, appears on the 27-track Cowboy Carter, an album rooted in country music and its origins. For the song, Beyonce pulled in young vocalist Tanner Adell to join her on the track, along with Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy and Reyna Roberts.

Adell is a rising star in country music, who had reached out to Beyonce on social media hoping to be considered for a guest spot on the new album. “As one of the only black girls in country music scene, I hope Bey decides to sprinkle me with a dash of her magic for a collab," she wrote at the time.

Beyonce, "Blackbiird"

What the Internet Is Saying About Beyonce's "Blackbiird"

The praise has been pretty much universal. "I'm usually averse to #Beatles covers, but this version of #Blackbird by #Beyonce is perfect. As if we have been waiting for this version to arise," noted one commenter on the social media platform X. "Beyonce gone have the whole community singing a Beatles song. I could cry right now," added another person. A third added, "The Beatles would be proud of what Beyonce did on Blackbird."

There were also fans who broke out the memes and had some humorous responses noting the reactions once fans and the music world get a listen to Beyonce's new version of the classic song.

Fans Celebrate Beyonce's Song Choice Significance

As stated before, there's plenty of significance in the song choice, as Paul McCartney had written it about the Civil Rights Movement and those facing discrimination. This was not something lost on fans, nor was Beyonce's decision to add black female vocalists to join her on the song.

"Beyonce's voice sounds so beautiful singing along Tanner Adell, Britney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts on 'Blackbiird.' Her covering this song by the Beatles is so symbolic!," noted one person.

Another marveled, "The Beatles cleared a song for Beyonce. Just let that sink into your mind."

A third added, "Paul McCartney wrote Blackbird about a Black woman during the civil rights movement so for Beyoncé to put the Black country girls on this specific song. I’m going to be so normal about my favorite song. #COWBOYCARTER"

Yet another person offered, "@Beyonce you do your homework, you’re intentional, and you do right by us so the doors of future can be open wide."

Where You Can Get Beyonce's Cowboy Carter

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter was released today (March 29). It's available to purchase in multiple formats via the singer's website.