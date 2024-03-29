Today (March 29), Beyonce dropped her new country album Cowboy Carter and one of its songs, "Bodyguard," features a lyrical reference to mosh pits.

While the album is of the country music variety, it hits on multiple cultural touchstones, including a cover of The Beatles' "Blackbird," a guest appearances by Post Malone, Willie Nelson and Miley Cyrus, as well as a cover of Dolly Parton's all-time hit "Jolene."

Most unexpectedly, however, is that aforementioned shoutout to moshing.

"Bodyguard," the eighth of 27 total tracks on the record, deals with the idea of emotional and physical protection of someone of romantic interest.

Opening the second verse, Beyonce sings, "Be your best friend / I protect you in the mosh pit," followed by the rhyme, "And I'll defend you in the gossip / You know how people like to start shit and pop shit."

Read the lyrics to the song below and listen to the mosh pit shoutout in "Bodyguard" further down the page.

Beyonce, "Bodyguard" Lyrics

(via Genius)

So sweet

I give you kisses in the backseat

I whisper secrets in the backbeat

You make me cry, you make me happy, happy (Happy)

Leave my lipstick on the cigarette

Just toss it, and you stomp it out, out, out

Inhalin' whiskey when you kiss my neck

We've been hurtin', but it's happy hour, oh, hour

Oh, oh, oh They couldn't have me (Ah)

And they never will

And sometimes I hold you closer

Just to know you're real (Ah)

Wheels in the gravel

Davis in my bones

Sometimes I take the day off (Ah)

Just to turn you on

On, on, oh Honеy, honey

I could be your bodyguard (Hey)

Oh, honеy, honey

I could be your Kevlar (Huh)

Oh, honey, honey

I could be your lifeguard (Huh)

Ooh, honey, honey

You should let me ride shotgun, shotgun

Oh, oh, oh Be your best friend

I protect you in the mosh pit

And I'll defend you in the gossip

You know how people like to start shit and pop shit

I don't like the way she's lookin' at you

Someone better hold me back, oh-oh

Chargin' ten for a double and I'm talkin'

I'm 'bout to lose it, turn around and John Wayne that ass (One, two, three, four) They couldn't catch you (Ah, with me)

And they never will (You see)

Sometimes I hold you closer

Just to know you're real (Ah)

Tell me your problems (I got you)

I take how you feel (Mm, huh)

I show you an exit (Ah)

When you're restless I take the wheel

Ooh, oh, oh Honey, honey

You could be my bodyguard (Huh, uh)

Oh, honey, honey

Will you let me ride shotgun? Shotgun

Oh, oh, oh Oh (Ah)

Oh

Oh (Ah)

Oh

I could be your bodyguard

Please let me be your Kevlar (Huh)

Baby, let me be your lifeguard

Would you let me ride a shotgun? Shotgun

Oh, oh, oh

One, two, three, four

Beyonce, "Bodyguard" (mosh pit lyric at 1:59)