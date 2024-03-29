Lyric in New Beyonce Song ‘Bodyguard’ References Mosh Pits
Today (March 29), Beyonce dropped her new country album Cowboy Carter and one of its songs, "Bodyguard," features a lyrical reference to mosh pits.
While the album is of the country music variety, it hits on multiple cultural touchstones, including a cover of The Beatles' "Blackbird," a guest appearances by Post Malone, Willie Nelson and Miley Cyrus, as well as a cover of Dolly Parton's all-time hit "Jolene."
Most unexpectedly, however, is that aforementioned shoutout to moshing.
"Bodyguard," the eighth of 27 total tracks on the record, deals with the idea of emotional and physical protection of someone of romantic interest.
Opening the second verse, Beyonce sings, "Be your best friend / I protect you in the mosh pit," followed by the rhyme, "And I'll defend you in the gossip / You know how people like to start shit and pop shit."
Read the lyrics to the song below and listen to the mosh pit shoutout in "Bodyguard" further down the page.
Beyonce, "Bodyguard" Lyrics
(via Genius)
So sweet
I give you kisses in the backseat
I whisper secrets in the backbeat
You make me cry, you make me happy, happy (Happy)
Leave my lipstick on the cigarette
Just toss it, and you stomp it out, out, out
Inhalin' whiskey when you kiss my neck
We've been hurtin', but it's happy hour, oh, hour
Oh, oh, oh
They couldn't have me (Ah)
And they never will
And sometimes I hold you closer
Just to know you're real (Ah)
Wheels in the gravel
Davis in my bones
Sometimes I take the day off (Ah)
Just to turn you on
On, on, oh
Honеy, honey
I could be your bodyguard (Hey)
Oh, honеy, honey
I could be your Kevlar (Huh)
Oh, honey, honey
I could be your lifeguard (Huh)
Ooh, honey, honey
You should let me ride shotgun, shotgun
Oh, oh, oh
Be your best friend
I protect you in the mosh pit
And I'll defend you in the gossip
You know how people like to start shit and pop shit
I don't like the way she's lookin' at you
Someone better hold me back, oh-oh
Chargin' ten for a double and I'm talkin'
I'm 'bout to lose it, turn around and John Wayne that ass (One, two, three, four)
They couldn't catch you (Ah, with me)
And they never will (You see)
Sometimes I hold you closer
Just to know you're real (Ah)
Tell me your problems (I got you)
I take how you feel (Mm, huh)
I show you an exit (Ah)
When you're restless I take the wheel
Ooh, oh, oh
Honey, honey
You could be my bodyguard (Huh, uh)
Oh, honey, honey
Will you let me ride shotgun? Shotgun
Oh, oh, oh
Oh (Ah)
Oh
Oh (Ah)
Oh
I could be your bodyguard
Please let me be your Kevlar (Huh)
Baby, let me be your lifeguard
Would you let me ride a shotgun? Shotgun
Oh, oh, oh
One, two, three, four
Beyonce, "Bodyguard" (mosh pit lyric at 1:59)
