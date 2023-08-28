The Weirdest Things People Have Done in a Mosh Pit

The concept of a mosh pit is a weird one already. A bunch of random strangers shoving, kicking, and bouncing off of each other not out of anger, but for a shared love for the same music. If aliens are as real as recent reports allegedly suggest, imagine trying to explain that to them!

Everyone has an odd story from their time served as a pit veteran or warrior, whether it’s actual sex acts happening in the pit, or someone riding in on their motorcycle, we’re sure some of these stories we’re about to share are just half of the crazy stuff that’s been seen down in the depths of the pit.

