Iron Maiden to Launch ‘Hellcat’ Lager This Fall

Iron Maiden, who have previously brought us Trooper beer, are once again lending their brand to an alcoholic beverage. This time, fans can look forward to knocking back a Hellcat India Pale Ale lager when it arrives this fall.

The band's latest brand partnership comes from BrewDog, a leading global craft brewer. Though an official release date has not been announce, the brewer is expecting to roll out the new Hellcat this fall.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a world-renowned rock band like Iron Maiden,” said James Watt, CEO and Co-Founder of BrewDog. “Iron Maiden, like BrewDog, have maintained their spirit of independence throughout their stellar career. Hellcat is a hop-forward lager with a golden hazy appearance and crisp finish—an epic beer worthy of this massive collaboration.”

Hellcat is a feisty six percent ABV that rages with a citrus-forward flavor and an aggressive malty backbone. As with all BrewDog beers, Hellcat is carbon negative and BrewDog removes double the CO2 it takes to make.

“I’ve been looking for the perfect partner with whom to bring a fresh, exciting beer to the U.S.,” said Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson in a statement. “I’ve long been an admirer of BrewDog, not just because of their beers, but also of their attitude and style. When I met the BrewDog team, we discovered the respect is mutual, and that we could make an undeniably unique beer together.”

Hellcat will be brewed and made available exclusively in the U.S. Those interested will be able to purchase the beer via the BrewDog website and via select distributors and retailers across the country.