Iron Maiden’s Trooper Beer Unveils ‘Nitro’ Edition
Iron Maiden's signature beer line, Trooper Beer, launched in 2013. They've released several different brews in the years since and have just announced their newest offering, "Nitro."
"Our keg version of Trooper has been extremely popular but after listening to feedback from our customers and numerous on-trade trials, which had outstanding results, we decided to switch to mixed gas," states Trooper brand manager Sam Kennerley. "The result - an awesome longer lasting keg-conditioned Trooper ale whose deep and complex flavour has been enhanced with a cooler temperature and a perfect serve," he continues.
Ben Robinson, director of sales at Robinsons Brewery (Trooper Beer's partner), adds, "We're continuing to drive Trooper as the beer of music with a focus on craft beer bars, premium outlets, music venues, live events and music festivals. We hope that Trooper Nitro can build on the success that Trooper has had since its launch in 2013 and attract a new wave of stockists and customers who are eager to get their hands on this flavorsome pint."
To date, the Trooper Beer line has sold over 20 million pints throughout 50 countries.
Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour, which crossed Europe last year, will hit North America and more territories in 2019. See the full list of stops below and find out how we ranked every single Iron Maiden song below that.
Iron Maiden 2019 Tour Dates
July 18 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center
July 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 24 - Washington D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 26 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
July 30 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 01 - Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 03 - Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
Aug. 05 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
Aug. 07 - Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
Aug. 09 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 13 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Aug. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Aug. 19 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Aug. 26 - St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 28 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place
Aug. 30 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Aug. 31 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept. 03 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
Sept. 05 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Sept. 06 - Portland, Ore. @- Moda Center
Sept. 09 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Sept. 10 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
Sept. 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 14 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Bank of California Stadium
Sept. 17 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sept. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sept. 21 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 22 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 25 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Sept. 29 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Sports Palace
Oct. 04 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock In Rio
Oct. 12 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Velez Sarsfield Stadium
Oct. 15 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
