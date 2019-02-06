Iron Maiden’s Trooper Beer Unveils ‘Nitro’ Edition

Iron Maiden's signature beer line, Trooper Beer, launched in 2013. They've released several different brews in the years since and have just announced their newest offering, "Nitro."

"Our keg version of Trooper has been extremely popular but after listening to feedback from our customers and numerous on-trade trials, which had outstanding results, we decided to switch to mixed gas," states Trooper brand manager Sam Kennerley. "The result - an awesome longer lasting keg-conditioned Trooper ale whose deep and complex flavour has been enhanced with a cooler temperature and a perfect serve," he continues.

Ben Robinson, director of sales at Robinsons Brewery (Trooper Beer's partner), adds, "We're continuing to drive Trooper as the beer of music with a focus on craft beer bars, premium outlets, music venues, live events and music festivals. We hope that Trooper Nitro can build on the success that Trooper has had since its launch in 2013 and attract a new wave of stockists and customers who are eager to get their hands on this flavorsome pint."

Watch a teaser video for the new beer above.

To date, the Trooper Beer line has sold over 20 million pints throughout 50 countries.

Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour, which crossed Europe last year, will hit North America and more territories in 2019. See the full list of stops below and find out how we ranked every single Iron Maiden song below that.

Iron Maiden 2019 Tour Dates

July 18 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

July 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 24 - Washington D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 26 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

July 30 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 01 - Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 03 - Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre

Aug. 05 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

Aug. 07 - Quebec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

Aug. 09 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 10 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 13 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Aug. 15 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 17 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 19 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Aug. 26 - St Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 28 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Bell MTS Place

Aug. 30 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Aug. 31 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept. 03 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Sept. 05 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Sept. 06 - Portland, Ore. @- Moda Center

Sept. 09 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Sept. 10 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

Sept. 13 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 14 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Bank of California Stadium

Sept. 17 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sept. 19 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 21 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 22 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 25 - San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Sept. 29 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Sports Palace

Oct. 04 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock In Rio

Oct. 12 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Velez Sarsfield Stadium

Oct. 15 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional